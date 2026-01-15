 BMC Election Exit Poll Results 2026: Mumbai Cha Raja Is BJP-Shinde Sena, Predicts Axis My India; Know Party-Wise Seats Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBMC Election Exit Poll Results 2026: Mumbai Cha Raja Is BJP-Shinde Sena, Predicts Axis My India; Know Party-Wise Seats Here

BMC Election Exit Poll Results 2026: Mumbai Cha Raja Is BJP-Shinde Sena, Predicts Axis My India; Know Party-Wise Seats Here

Exit polls have predicted a BJP-led Mahayuti victory in the BMC elections, ending 25 years of Shiv Sena rule over Mumbai’s civic body. Axis My India projects Mahayuti winning 131–151 of 227 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 114. Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS and Congress are expected to trail.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 07:42 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Mumbai: The Axis My India exit polls have predicted a Mahayuti victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls after 25 years of Shiv Sena (United) rule over Asia’s richest civic body. The exit polls project the BJP-led Mahayuti to win between 131 and 151 of the 227 seats.

The Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS alliance is projected to win between 58 and 68 seats, while the Congress is expected to secure between 12 and 16 seats. The magic number required for a party to have its mayor is 114.

CNN-News18's JVC Exit Poll Results

According to the JVC Exit Poll, Mahayuti is expected to secure around 138 seats, while the Thackeray alliance is projected to win 59 seats. The exit poll predicts 23 seats for the Congress–VBA alliance and 7 seats for others.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Sees Around 50% Voter Turnout Amid Ink Controversy
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Sees Around 50% Voter Turnout Amid Ink Controversy
Magh Mela 2026: ‘Google Golden Baba’ Draws Crowds At Prayagraj Sangam With Gold-Adorned Appearance
Magh Mela 2026: ‘Google Golden Baba’ Draws Crowds At Prayagraj Sangam With Gold-Adorned Appearance
SEBI May Explore Regulating Unlisted Share Market: Tuhin Kanta Pandey
SEBI May Explore Regulating Unlisted Share Market: Tuhin Kanta Pandey
Mumbai Local Train Update: Special Traffic & Power Blocks On Panvel–Kalamboli For DFCC Project Girder Launch At Kalamboli
Mumbai Local Train Update: Special Traffic & Power Blocks On Panvel–Kalamboli For DFCC Project Girder Launch At Kalamboli
Read Also
BMC Election 2026 Exit Poll Results: BJP-Led Mahayuti Headed For Landslide Victory With 138 Seats In...
article-image

DV Research exit poll Results

DV exit poll that has predicted a clean sweep for the Mahayuti alliance is the ABP News–DV Research Poll 2026. According to the exit poll, Mahayuti is set to win 107–122 seats. Sena (UBT) and the MNS are predicted to secure 68–83 seats, while the Congress and VBA are expected to win 18–25 seats. Ajit Pawar’s NCP may hold 2–4 seats, and others are projected to win 8–15 seats.

Seats Contested

BJP is contesting 137 seats, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena 90, while the NCP-led by Ajit Pawar is fighting separately on 94 seats.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded 163 candidates, the MNS 52, the Congress 143 and the VBA 46 in the city. The polling marked the end of nearly four years without an elected civic body in Mumbai. In the 2026 BMC polls, a total of 3.48 crore voters were eligible to decide the fate of about 1700 candidates.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Sees Around 50% Voter Turnout Amid Ink Controversy
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Sees Around 50% Voter Turnout Amid Ink Controversy
Mumbai Local Train Update: Special Traffic & Power Blocks On Panvel–Kalamboli For DFCC Project...
Mumbai Local Train Update: Special Traffic & Power Blocks On Panvel–Kalamboli For DFCC Project...
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls 2026: Criminal Case Filed Against Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Candidates Over...
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls 2026: Criminal Case Filed Against Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Candidates Over...
Bollywood Celebrities Turn Out In Large Numbers To Vote In BMC Elections | VIDEO
Bollywood Celebrities Turn Out In Large Numbers To Vote In BMC Elections | VIDEO
Western Railway Extends Bandra Terminus–Bhuj Bi-Weekly Special Train Until January End
Western Railway Extends Bandra Terminus–Bhuj Bi-Weekly Special Train Until January End