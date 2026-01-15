 BMC Election 2026 Exit Poll Results: BJP-Led Mahayuti Headed For Landslide Victory With 138 Seats, Thackerays To Get 59
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBMC Election 2026 Exit Poll Results: BJP-Led Mahayuti Headed For Landslide Victory With 138 Seats, Thackerays To Get 59

BMC Election 2026 Exit Poll Results: BJP-Led Mahayuti Headed For Landslide Victory With 138 Seats, Thackerays To Get 59

Exit polls for the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections indicate a commanding lead for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, projecting around 138 seats while the Thackeray-led bloc is expected to win about 59. Multiple pollsters show the Mahayuti winning well above the majority mark amid strong voter support, hinting at a landslide in Mumbai’s civic polls.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: | FPJ

Mumbai: Spotlight shifts on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Exit Polls 2026 Results as voting across 227 seats across Mumbai city was held today, January 15. The Mahayuti alliance, comprising of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Republican Party of India (RPI), is predicted to emerge as the largest bloc.

CNN-News18's JVC Exit Poll

According to the JVC Exit Poll, the Mahayuti is expected to secure around 138 seats, while the Uddhav and Raj Thackeray alliance is projected to win 59 seats. The exit polls have predicted 23 seats for the Congress and VBA alliance and 7 for others.

Axis My India Exit Poll Results

FPJ Shorts
India Among Seven Nations To Join France’s ‘Classes Internationales’ Education Programme
India Among Seven Nations To Join France’s ‘Classes Internationales’ Education Programme
VIDEO Captures Virat Kohli's Heart-warming Gesture For Physically Challenged Fan At Airport; Netizens Praise Indian Batter
VIDEO Captures Virat Kohli's Heart-warming Gesture For Physically Challenged Fan At Airport; Netizens Praise Indian Batter
BMC Election 2026 Exit Poll Results: BJP-Led Mahayuti Headed For Landslide Victory With 138 Seats, Thackerays To Get 59
BMC Election 2026 Exit Poll Results: BJP-Led Mahayuti Headed For Landslide Victory With 138 Seats, Thackerays To Get 59
Central Railway Commissions Relax Zone At CSMT To Enhance Passenger Comfort And Boost Non-Fare Revenue
Central Railway Commissions Relax Zone At CSMT To Enhance Passenger Comfort And Boost Non-Fare Revenue

Axis My India exit poll 2026 has predicted has predicted a massive 131-151 seats for the Mahayuti alliance, while the Thackeray brothers are predicted to secure 58-68 seats. On the other hand, the exit polls has predicted 12-16 seats for the Congress and VBA alliance.

How many seats were political parties were contesting?

In Mumbai, the BJP is contesting 137 seats, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena 90, while the NCP is fighting separately on 94 seats. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded 163 candidates, the MNS 52, the Congress 143 and the VBA 46 in the city. The polling marked the end of nearly four years without an elected civic body in Mumbai. In the 2026 BMC polls, a total of 3.48 crore voters were eligible to decide the fate of about 1700 candidates.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BMC Election 2026 Exit Poll Results: BJP-Led Mahayuti Headed For Landslide Victory With 138 Seats,...
BMC Election 2026 Exit Poll Results: BJP-Led Mahayuti Headed For Landslide Victory With 138 Seats,...
Central Railway Commissions Relax Zone At CSMT To Enhance Passenger Comfort And Boost Non-Fare...
Central Railway Commissions Relax Zone At CSMT To Enhance Passenger Comfort And Boost Non-Fare...
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Marker Pens Used Instead Of Indelible Ink, Complaint Raises Voting...
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Marker Pens Used Instead Of Indelible Ink, Complaint Raises Voting...
Navi Mumbai Civic Election 2026: Polling Marred By Chaos, MCC Violation Allegations And Voter...
Navi Mumbai Civic Election 2026: Polling Marred By Chaos, MCC Violation Allegations And Voter...
Mumbai-Based Entrepreneur Dials Dad Before Buying An Expensive Car: Father's Golden Advice Goes...
Mumbai-Based Entrepreneur Dials Dad Before Buying An Expensive Car: Father's Golden Advice Goes...