BMC Election 2026 Exit Poll Results: BJP-Led Mahayuti Headed For Landslide Victory With 138 Seats, Thackerays To Get 59

Mumbai: Spotlight shifts on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Exit Polls 2026 Results as voting across 227 seats across Mumbai city was held today, January 15. The Mahayuti alliance, comprising of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Republican Party of India (RPI), is predicted to emerge as the largest bloc.

CNN-News18's JVC Exit Poll

According to the JVC Exit Poll, the Mahayuti is expected to secure around 138 seats, while the Uddhav and Raj Thackeray alliance is projected to win 59 seats. The exit polls have predicted 23 seats for the Congress and VBA alliance and 7 for others.

Axis My India Exit Poll Results

Axis My India exit poll 2026 has predicted has predicted a massive 131-151 seats for the Mahayuti alliance, while the Thackeray brothers are predicted to secure 58-68 seats. On the other hand, the exit polls has predicted 12-16 seats for the Congress and VBA alliance.

How many seats were political parties were contesting?

In Mumbai, the BJP is contesting 137 seats, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena 90, while the NCP is fighting separately on 94 seats. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded 163 candidates, the MNS 52, the Congress 143 and the VBA 46 in the city. The polling marked the end of nearly four years without an elected civic body in Mumbai. In the 2026 BMC polls, a total of 3.48 crore voters were eligible to decide the fate of about 1700 candidates.