 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Janmat Polls Predicts 138 Seats For Mahayuti, Setback For Thackerays
Janmat Polls exit projections show the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) Mahayuti alliance poised for a strong win in the BMC elections with 138 seats, while the Uddhav Thackeray–MNS bloc trails with around 60 seats. Congress-VBA is forecast far behind with about 20-24 seats, and others around seven.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 07:54 PM IST
Mumbai: In line with most exit polls, Janmat Polls has projected a clear edge for the BJP–Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) alliance in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, predicting 138 seats for the ruling Mahayuti. According to the survey, the opposition bloc comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and NCP (SP) is likely to win 62 seats, while the Congress–Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) alliance is projected to secure 20 seats. Seven seats are expected to go to other candidates.

The Janmat forecast broadly aligns with other exit polls. CNN-News18’s JVC Exit Poll has also predicted around 138 seats for the Mahayuti, 59 for the Uddhav Thackeray–Raj Thackeray alliance, 23 for the Congress–VBA combine and seven for others. The Axis My India Exit Poll 2026 estimates a 42 per cent vote share for the Mahayuti, translating into 131–151 seats.

The election witnessed a multi-cornered contest in Mumbai, with BJP contesting 137 seats, Shiv Sena (Shinde) 90, NCP 94, Shiv Sena (UBT) 163, MNS 52, Congress 143 and VBA 46 seats.

Polling marked the end of nearly four years without an elected civic body in Mumbai. In the 2026 BMC polls, 3.48 crore voters were eligible to decide the fate of around 1,700 candidates.

