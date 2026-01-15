 'BMC Polls Vote Counting To Commence At 10 AM On January 16': Civic Chief Bhushan Gagrani
Counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections will begin at 10 am on January 16, civic commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said. Voting was held for the BMC and 28 other civic bodies in Maharashtra on Thursday. Due to the short gap between polling and counting, results may be declared later than usual.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani | IANS

Mumbai: The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections will start at 10 am on Friday, civic commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said on Thursday.

Voting was underway on Thursday for the BMC and 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra.

article-image

Gagrani told reporters that due to the short gap between polling and counting, the counting of votes for all civic wards will start at 10 am on Friday.

This could result in the declaration of results later than usual.

"It may take an hour longer than usual," Gagrani said.

