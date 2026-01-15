 'EC Should Look Into This': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts As Raj Thackeray & Voters Allege Marker Ink Can Be Easily Removed - VIDEO
'EC Should Look Into This': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts As Raj Thackeray & Voters Allege Marker Ink Can Be Easily Removed - VIDEO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said voters’ allegations that marker ink used in municipal polls can be easily wiped off should be looked into by the Election Commission, as critics raised fears of double voting. He defended the electoral process and countered opposition claims about vote manipulation, urging focus on transparent procedures.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 01:09 PM IST
article-image

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, January 15, reacted to Raj Thackeray’s allegation that marker ink can be easily removed, raising serious concerns about how authorities would prevent double voting. "I have also been marked with a marker, is it erasing?," Fadnavis asked. The Chief Minister added that the Election Commission should look into the issue and use something else if necessary.

The CM added that creating a ruckus on everything and raising questions is very wrong. "The Election Commission should look into this issue and use something else, they can use oil paint if they want, the elections should be impartial," he added.

The statement comes in reply to Raj Thackeray's allegations that the State Election Commission is using a "new pen", due to which the markings on the voter's fingers are disappearing.

article-image

"The ink that was used before is being replaced with a new pen, and there are complaints about this new pen. If you use a hand sanitizer, the ink disappears. Now, the only option left is to apply the ink, go outside, wipe it off, and then go back inside and vote again. A new rule has been implemented for campaigning," Raj Thackeray had said.

article-image

Thackeray alleged that this is proof of how the government can "do anything to stay in power," while appealing to the alliance workers and others to be "vigilant" of such things after a person was "caught" casting a vote twice.

article-image

Apart from Thackeray, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant also alleged that the indelible ink used in Mumbai’s BMC elections, demonstrating it on video. He demanded strict action against election officials amid claims of mismanagement. Additionally, voters reported missing or incorrect names on voter lists during the election process.

Fadnavis Cast His Vote With Family Members In Nagpur

CM Devendra Fadnavis alsong with his wife Amruita and mother cast their vote in Nagpur. Taking to X, he shared photos and also urged voters to step out and caste their votes. In a tweet on X, CM wrote, "VOTED with family, in Nagpur for Municipal Corporation Elections. I did my DUTY! Have you done yours PLEASE STEP OUT AND VOTE NOW!." Apart from Nagpur, elections for 28 other municipal corporations are being held, including of India's richest corporation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

After casting her vote, Amruta Fadnavis too urged people to cast their vote as it is an important part of democracy.

While speaking to news agency ANI, she added, "This is an important part of the democracy and therefore, everyone should cast their vote. The people should practically think which party is working for development."

