 BMC Elections 2026: Voting Begins Across 10,231 Polling Stations In Mumbai For High-Stakes Civic Polls; 1700 Candidates In Fray
BMC Elections 2026: Voting Begins Across 10,231 Polling Stations In Mumbai For High-Stakes Civic Polls; 1700 Candidates In Fray

Mumbai went to polls on Thursday for the BMC elections, the first civic vote since major splits in the Shiv Sena and NCP. Over 28,000 police personnel were deployed across 10,231 polling stations. Around 1,700 candidates are contesting in a fragmented, multi-cornered battle for control of the civic body.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 07:38 AM IST
article-image
BMC Elections 2026 | Representational Image

Mumbai: After a nearly four-year hiatus, Mumbai has roared back to life this morning as polling officially commenced for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Elections 2026. Long queues were visible at several polling stations across the city’s 227 wards, ahead of the official 7:30 am start.

The elections, widely considered a 'mini-assembly' due to the BMC’s massive budget and political influence, are the first civic polls since the major splits in the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). With a public holiday declared across the municipal limits, the State Election Commission (SEC) is hopeful for a record-breaking turnout among the city’s 1.03 crore eligible voters.

article-image

Security & Logistics

The Mumbai Police have turned the city into a fortress to ensure a peaceful voting process. Over 28,000 personnel, including units from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and Quick Response Teams (QRT), are stationed at 10,231 polling stations. For the first time, the civic body introduced a geo-fencing and live vehicle tracking system to monitor the movement of EVMs and election staff in real-time.

A Fragmented Political Landscape

The 2026 battle is defined by shifting loyalties and new alliances. Around 1,700 candidates are in the fray, with the following key fronts competing for control:

- Mahayuti: The BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are aiming to consolidate their grip on the city, banking on major infrastructure projects like the Coastal Road.

- MVA-Plus: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena UBT has formed a strategic alliance with the MNS and NCP (SP), focusing on Marathi Asmita (pride) and local issues.

- The Third Front: The Congress and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) are contesting independently in many wards, making the contest multi-cornered and unpredictable.

article-image

Vote Counting Scheduled Tomorrow

Voting will continue until 5:30 pm today. The fate of the candidates will remain sealed in the EVMs until tomorrow, January 16, when counting begins at 10:00 am.

