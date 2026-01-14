BMC Elections 2026: Attention Mumbaikars! Here's List Of Documents You Can Use Other Than Voter ID For Polling

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai goes to the polls on Thursday to elect members of the new Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). While the voting process will be familiar to most citizens, polling day still requires basic preparation to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience.

Knowing the correct polling station, carrying valid identification and understanding the voting sequence inside the booth can help voters avoid delays and confusion.

Thursday’s election is being held to fill 227 corporator seats in the BMC. Around 1,700 candidates are contesting across Mumbai’s wards, including 879 women and 821 men. The electorate comprises over one crore registered voters, making the BMC election one of the largest civic polls in the country.

Hundreds of polling booths have been set up across the city for the voting process. Voters are advised to check their names in the electoral roll, their ward details and locate their nearest polling station in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

What To Do Before Leaving Home

Voters should check their ward number and confirm the address of their designated polling station before stepping out. Carrying one valid photo identity document is mandatory. Voters are also encouraged to keep their voter slip handy, if available, as it helps polling staff quickly locate names on the electoral roll and reduces waiting time. While the voter slip is not compulsory, it can significantly speed up the verification process.

Valid Identity Documents For Voting

Voters may produce any one of the following photo identity documents at the polling station:

- Voter identity card

- Passport

- Aadhaar card

- Driving licence

- PAN card

- Photo ID issued by the central or state government PSU or local body

- Bank or post office passbook with photograph

- Disability certificate with photograph

- MNREGA job card

- Pension-related documents with photograph

- Official identity cards issued by Parliament or State Legislature Secretariats

- Freedom fighter photo identity card

- Health insurance card issued by the Union Labour Ministry

Election officials have clarified that voters without a valid photo ID will not be permitted to vote, even if their name appears on the electoral roll. Authorities have urged citizens to plan their visit, follow polling staff instructions and exercise their franchise responsibly to ensure a smooth and orderly polling day.

