 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Congress Leader Sachin Sawant Claims Nail Polish Remover Erases Indelible Voting Ink; Demands Action Against Officials
Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant alleged that the indelible ink used in Mumbai’s BMC elections can be easily removed with nail polish remover, demonstrating it on video. He demanded strict action against election officials amid claims of mismanagement. Additionally, voters reported missing or incorrect names on voter lists during the election process.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant has alleged that the indelible ink used for voting can be easily removed. After casting his vote, he recorded a video in which he claimed that the indelible ink (marker pen) used during voting can be removed with nail polish remover. 

Congress Spokesperson Sachin Sawant's Statement

He stated in the video, “I have personally demonstrated that the ink can be removed using nail polish remover.”

Speaking to FPJ, Sawant said that immediate action should be taken against the election officials. He alleged that several irregularities were occurring during the voting process and pointed out serious mismanagement in the BMC elections. “Those responsible for executing this process should be identified, and strict action must be taken against them. This is absolutely unacceptable,” he said. 

article-image

Sawant further claimed that the ink on both his and his wife’s fingers was easily removed using a remover.

Apart from this, several voters complained that when they reached their respective polling booths, they found that either their names were missing from the voter list or someone else’s name was mentioned in front of their photograph.

The voting process for the general elections of 29 Municipal Corporations across the state was completed today. Elections were held for a total of 2,869 seats, with arrangements made at 39,092 polling centres for 3,48,79,337 voters. A total of 15,908 candidates are contesting the elections. Voting was conducted from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm.

