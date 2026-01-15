Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 3 NCP (SP) Booth Workers Detained In Mankhurd’s Ward 143 Amid Voter Influence Claims

Trombay police detain three NCP (Sharad Pawar) booth workers from Mankhurd’s Ward 143 following allegations of voter influence |

Mumbai, Jan 15: Three NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction booth workers from Maharashtra Nagar, Mankhurd (Ward 143), were detained by the Trombay police on Thursday afternoon. Workers from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) stated that the NCP (SP) booth workers were taken into custody by the police as they were allegedly influencing voters at the help desk outside the polling station.

Police confirm detention

Samir Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV), said that the police take several people into custody for various reasons, and it is difficult to clarify the details of a particular incident. However, a police officer from Trombay police station confirmed the detention of the three NCP (SP) workers.

High-stakes ward contest

Notably, Ward 143 had a total of 18 candidates in the fray, one of the highest across Mumbai. It is also the only ward in Mumbai where both the MNS and NCP (SP) have fielded candidates.

The MNS has fielded an active local karyakarta, Pranjal Rane, while the NCP (SP) has fielded Rehmat Fatima Firdaus Khan, cousin of NCP (SP)’s known young face Fahad Ahmed, husband of Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar.

Political rivalry cited

Ahmed was much in the news during the 2024 state Assembly elections, when he unsuccessfully contested against NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Nawab Malik’s daughter, Sana Malik. Since then, the area has witnessed bitter rivalry between both factions of the NCP.

Allegations of selective action

Ahmed, who was present on the ground, said, “It is only the NCP (SP) workers who are taken into custody by the police, when all other parties’ booth workers are here. I am following up with the DCP and Trombay police to release them.”

Speaking with the FPJ, Ahmed added that the local police were in control of the ruling parties. “Since I contested against Nawab Malik’s daughter, he is against me. He wants our candidate to lose. He was in the ward on Wednesday night influencing voters,” he said.

Cash distribution claim

While speaking on condition of anonymity, some karyakartas claimed that Nawab Malik’s aides distributed cash in Maharashtra Nagar on Wednesday night. Malik could not be reached for comment.

MNS alleges violations

Rajendra Shelar, a local MNS leader, said, “The NCP (SP) did not follow the rule of alliance and fielded its candidate. It is an intense fight as the ward has one of the highest numbers of candidates. In fact, NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Nawab Malik was present in the ward on Wednesday night, influencing voters and violating the ‘48-hour silence period’ rule of the Election Commission.”

Claims of double voting

Shelar also alleged instances of “double voting” in Ward 143. He claimed that several voters returned after being told that their names were already ticked off, even though they had not cast their votes.

“We took a senior citizen voter who had not cast his vote. Finally, the polling booth staff allowed him to cast a vote with an undertaking that there was no double voting. This must be the situation in every ward. Double voting cannot be ruled out in BMC elections,” he said.

