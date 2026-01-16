From Bogus Voting Claims To Cobra At Booth, Polling For 29 Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Ends Amid Disturbances |

Mumbai: Voting for elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra concluded at 5.30pm on Thursday. While polling concluded peacefully in many areas, voting day was marred by a series of disturbing incidents across several cities. According to SEC data, the voter turnout across the state stood at 41.13% till 3.30pm. Kolhapur registered the highest turnout at 50.85%, followed by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 43.67%, Nagpur at 41.23%, Mumbai at 41.08% and Nashik at 39.64%. Pune recorded a relatively lower turnout of 36.95%.

Pune

At ward number 24, voting was allegedly cast in the name of an accused currently lodged in Yerwada jail. The incident led to angry protests, with election officials reportedly unable to provide a clear explanation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and city chief Pramod Nana Bhangire, who is contesting from ward number 41, alleged that voters from rural areas were brought in private vehicles to cast votes in the Mahadevwadi–Undri area. Bhangire claimed that bogus voters were caught red-handed at Undri Chowk.

Solapur

Samajwadi Party accused the AIMIM of bringing nearly 2,000 fake voters from Karnataka to facilitate bogus voting. SP candidate Riyaz Kharadi claimed that after being confronted, the 'voters' apologised and left the area.

Dhule

Some persons entered the polling booth in ward 18 and damaged an EVM, forcing polling to be suspended for over an hour. The voting resumed after a new EVM was installed.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A video purportedly showing distribution of money outside ward number 9 in Naregaon went viral on social media.

Navi Mumbai

A cobra was found inside a polling centre at the Laxmibai Sutar Primary Health Centre in Shiravane. The sighting caused panic among voters, but police and snake rescuers were immediately called in. The cobra was safely captured.

Chandrapur

At Vivek Nagar's ward number 5, a voter allegedly recorded a video while casting his vote. The video has since gone viral on social media.

Nashik

The house of BJP candidate Nitin Khole was allegedly attacked in ward number 21 after workers of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena accused him of distributing money to voters. The incident triggered heated face-offs and counter-allegations between BJP and Shiv Sena workers.

