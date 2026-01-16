Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Recorded Below 55%, Counting To Begin On January 16

Voters wait in a queue to cast their vote for BMC Polls | ANI

Mumbai: The total voters turnout for the BMC elections has been recorded between 53 to 55%, the BMC public relations department informed around 12 am of Friday. The exact voting percentage is expected by Friday morning.

Below 2017 benchmark

It was expected that the voting for the 2026 BMC elections will cross the 55%, the voter turnout recorded in the last BMC election held in 2017. However, despite intense offline and online campaign by the election department, the voter turnout remains below 55%.

Delay in final figures

The BMC elections department attributed the delay in releasing the final voters turnout to the token distribution done after 5 pm, as many voters reached the polling booth by 5.30 pm. Voting process continued till 6.30 pm at several polling locations, officials said.

Past voting trends

Voter turnout in BMC elections has historically remained below the 50% mark. However, in 2017, following special efforts and extensive voter awareness campaigns by the State Election Commission, Mumbai recorded its highest participation in the last five election cycles, with turnout rising to 55.23%.

Counting of votes on Friday

A total of 1,700 candidates were in the fray for 227 BMC wards on Thursday. As many as 10,231 polling booths were set up across the city.

Counting process details

The counting of votes will take place on Friday, January 16, and the process will commence at 10 am at all 23 counting centres. The postal ballot boxes, along with the EVMs, will be taken out of the Strong Room only then.

Instructions to officials

The BMC has informed all 23 Returning Officers (ROs) that candidates or their officially authorised representatives must remain present at the specified time. Ward-wise segregation of postal ballots will be carried out simultaneously.

Staff deployed for counting

A total of 2,299 officers have been appointed for the counting exercise.

