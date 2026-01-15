Mumbai Crime: Faceless Learning Licence Service Suspended After Fake Website Used To Bypass Exam, Case Registered Against Unknown Person

Maharashtra Transport Department suspends the faceless learning licence service after police detect illegal access to SARATHI and VAHAN portals | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 15: The police have registered a case against an unknown person who allegedly illegally accessed the government computer system using a fake website, bypassed the legal process to obtain faceless learning licences and vehicle registration certificates, and committed financial fraud against the government.

The Maharashtra State Transport Department has temporarily suspended the faceless learning licence (LL) service following rising incidents of misuse and serious security loopholes.

Illegal access to government portals

According to the police, information was received that during the period from January 2022 to December 26, 2025, fraudsters, through a website, obtained faceless learner’s driving licences by bypassing the learning licence examination without actually appearing for the test.

The information further revealed that some unknown persons had illegally accessed the government website systems of the NIC, including the SARATHI portal and VAHAN portal, bypassing the faceless learning licence exam and obtaining learner’s licences without taking the test.

“Vehicle registration certificates (RCs) of vehicles were downloaded in PDF format without OTP verification. Driving licences of individuals were downloaded in PDF format without authorisation. Learning licences were obtained by unauthorised use of the ‘Generate Password’ option without taking the test required under the Motor Vehicles Act. New passwords were generated and learning licences were illegally obtained by unlawfully accessing the SARATHI and VAHAN government website systems of the NIC,” the information revealed.

Also Watch:

Multiple sections invoked

A case has been registered by the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar police on the complaint of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector RTO P. D. Wankhede under Sections 318 (cheating) and 336 (forgery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita; Sections 43 (penalty and compensation for damage to computer, computer system, etc.), 65 (tampering with computer source documents), 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources), 72 (penalty for breach of confidentiality and privacy) and 72A (punishment for disclosure of information in breach of lawful contract) of the Information Technology Act; and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/