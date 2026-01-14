Mumbai Crime: Daylight Break-In In Borivali, Neighbours Catch 32-Year-Old Burglar Fleeing With Silver Idols

Borivali East residents nab a burglar who jumped from a first-floor balcony while attempting to flee after a house break-in. | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 14: A 32-year-old burglar was caught red-handed after attempting to flee from a first-floor residence in Borivali East by jumping off the balcony, injuring himself in the process. The incident took place on January 13, when the homeowners were away at work. The accused has been identified as Bhavesh Bharat Gorava.

Complainant and circumstances

The complainant, Prachi Parag Dighe (53), a junior auditor with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), lives at Govind Sadan, Borivali East. Her family had left home for work in the morning, leaving a spare key with their domestic help, Susheela, as per routine.

Burglary discovered

Around 2.15 pm, Prachi’s husband called her to inform that a burglary had occurred. She rushed home and arrived around 2.40 pm, where the maid alerted her that someone was inside the house. Dighe immediately called two neighbours, Santosh Gayke and Kadam, for assistance.

Accused attempts escape

As the group climbed the staircase to reach the first floor, they spotted an unknown man suddenly jumping from the balcony to escape. In the process, the silver idols he was carrying fell to the ground.

Despite injuries to his knee, face and shoulder, the accused attempted to run towards Abhinav Nagar but was chased down and caught by the neighbours.

Police action and recovery

Police arrived in response to a 100 helpline call and detained the accused, identified as Bhavesh Bharat Gorava, a resident of Daulat Nagar, Borivali West. Officers recovered all the stolen items from him. On inspection, the Dighe family found that the burglar had broken the inner latch of the door to gain entry.

A total of 630 grams of silver idols and religious articles, valued at approximately ₹1,26,000, were recovered. These included a silver Krishna idol (50 g), silver Ganpati idol (40 g), silver Lakshmi coin (10 g), silver Annapurna idol (30 g), silver Shiva lingam (30 g), silver bell (70 g), silver deity frame (150 g), society silver coin (100 g) and silver lamp (150 g).

Case registered

The accused was taken into custody and handed over to Dahisar Police Station. A case of housebreaking and theft has been registered against him. Police are verifying whether the burglar had prior knowledge of the maid’s cleaning schedule and access to the home.

