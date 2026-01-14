Navi Mumbai Crime: Gang Posing As Police Dupes 56-Year-Old Trader Of ₹13.25 Lakh In Fake Gold Deal At Kharghar; Case Registered

Sangli-based trader was robbed of Rs 13.25 lakh in Kharghar after a gang posing as police officers staged a fake raid during a gold deal | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai, Jan 14: Posing as police officers, a gang allegedly robbed a Sangli-based trader of Rs 13.25 lakh in cash in Kharghar after luring him to the city on the pretext of a discounted gold deal. Kharghar police have registered a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy and launched a search for the accused.

Contact with accused since September

According to the police, the complainant, Manish Shinde (56), a resident of Sangli who deals in sugar trading across various states, had been in contact with three men—identified as Ashish, Raju Bhai and Vicky—since September 2025. Ashish allegedly promised to arrange gold at a cheaper rate and introduced Shinde to the other two accused.

Cash brought for proposed deal

The deal was initially fixed for 100 grams of gold. The accused reportedly advised Shinde to carry cash in case there were issues with digital payment. Acting on this, Shinde arrived in Kharghar on January 6 with Rs 13.25 lakh in cash along with his friends.

Fake police raid

Around 5.30 pm, while accused Raju was taking Shinde and his friend towards an office in Sector 20, five to six unidentified men arrived at the spot in a white Ertiga car, brandishing police batons and posing as policemen conducting a raid. They snatched the bag containing cash from Shinde, forcibly took Raju along in the car, and fled the scene.

Complaint lodged

Realising that he had been duped and that the incident was a pre-planned conspiracy, Shinde approached Kharghar police station and lodged a complaint.

Case registered, probe on

Police have registered a case against the gang under Sections 318(4), 204 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Special teams have been formed to trace the accused. CCTV footage from the area is being scrutinised, and efforts are on to track the suspects using mobile phone records, police said.

