 Navi Mumbai Crime: 70-Year-Old Advocate Arrested For Forging Minor Certificate With Fake Judge’s Seal In Ulwe Land Deal
Navi Mumbai Crime: 70-Year-Old Advocate Arrested For Forging Minor Certificate With Fake Judge's Seal In Ulwe Land Deal

A 70-year-old advocate from Kharghar has been arrested by Panvel City Police for allegedly preparing a fake minor certificate with the forged seal and signature of an Additional Sessions Judge. The arrest comes days after the racket was exposed during a land transaction in Ulwe.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 04:35 AM IST
Panvel City Police arrest Kharghar Advocate V.K. Sharma for forging minor certificate with fake judge’s seal in Ulwe land deal | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: A 70-year-old advocate from Kharghar has been arrested by Panvel City Police for allegedly preparing a fake minor certificate with the forged seal and signature of an Additional Sessions Judge. The arrest comes days after the racket was exposed during a land transaction in Ulwe.

Accused Remanded in Custody

The accused, identified as Advocate V.K. Sharma, was produced before a local court on Tuesday. The court remanded him in police custody till Saturday for further investigation, officials said.

Forgery Exposed During Property Deal

According to police, the case was registered last week after builder Ladhavji Patel (57) from Vashi discovered that the minor certificate submitted for a property deal in Ulwe Sector 17 was bogus. The document, purportedly issued under the seal of Additional Sessions Judge D.E. Kothalikar, was found to be forged when Patel verified it in Panvel Court.

Link to the Accused

During inquiry, co-owner’s cousin Sagar Gharat admitted that the certificate had been arranged through Advocate Sharma. Following Patel’s complaint, a case of cheating and forgery was registered and Sharma was taken into custody on Monday.

Police Probe Possible Racket

“This is a serious offence as it involves forging judicial documents. We are questioning the accused to identify if others are involved in the racket and if more such certificates were made,” a Panvel City Police officer said.

Navi Mumbai Crime: Kharghar Lawyer Booked For Forged Minor Certificate With Fake Judge's Seal In...
Similar to 2024 Heirship Certificate Scam

The case bears similarities to the bogus heirship certificate scam that rocked Panvel Court in November 2024, in which forged certificates with fake judicial signatures were circulated. That scam had led to multiple arrests, including three lawyers, a court employee, and an agent.

