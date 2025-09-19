 Maharashtra Committee On Pigeon-Linked Health Issues Gets 14 Members
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Committee On Pigeon-Linked Health Issues Gets 14 Members

Maharashtra Committee On Pigeon-Linked Health Issues Gets 14 Members

The new members will be Dr Atul Shah, trustee of the Shree Vardhman Pariwar and Dr Aneesh Andheria, president and chief executive officer of an NGO, Wildlife Conservation Trust.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 12:54 AM IST
article-image
View of Dadar kabutarkhana, which is covered with tarpaulin after which lots of of pigeons have died by starving and thirst and also hit by vehicles - | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The state-appointed committee to study the impact of pigeons on human health will have two new members, bringing the total number of members to 14.

The new members will be Dr Atul Shah, trustee of the Shree Vardhman Pariwar and Dr Aneesh Andheria, president and chief executive officer of an NGO, Wildlife Conservation Trust.

The 12-member committee, formed on August 22, included a provision to add experts or additional members. After reviewing submissions for new appointments, the committee approved the inclusion of Dr Shah and Dr Andheria, according to a government resolution (GR) issued by the Urban Development Department (UDD) on Thursday.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within 30 days of its first meeting. Since the first meeting was held on August 29, the committee will have to submit its report by the end of this month unless an extension is sought.

FPJ Shorts
DU Polls See 39.45% Turnout; ABVP, NSUI Spar Over Malpractice, Women Candidates Make Strong Pitch
DU Polls See 39.45% Turnout; ABVP, NSUI Spar Over Malpractice, Women Candidates Make Strong Pitch
Taxpayers' Money Must Be Used Wisely: Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana
Taxpayers' Money Must Be Used Wisely: Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana
UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya Directs Officials To Work In Team Spirit During Bahraich Visit
UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya Directs Officials To Work In Team Spirit During Bahraich Visit
Supreme Court Designates 7 Former High Court Judges As Senior Advocates
Supreme Court Designates 7 Former High Court Judges As Senior Advocates

The issue of pigeon feeding has become controversial after the BMC decided to close kabutarkhana in Dadar following directives given by the Bombay High Court, which was seized of with three petitions. After huge protests, the BMC action was halted, but the HC refused to stop action against pigeon feeding and asked the state government to appoint a committee to study the impact on human health.

Read Also
From Property Prices To Traffic Jams: How Navi Mumbai Airport Will Transform Life For Local...
article-image

The state-appointed committee headed by Dr Vijay Kandewad, director of the public health services, has doctors and state government officers, besides veterinarians and professors in medical colleges.

Meanwhile, a statement by skill development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha while inaugurating a kabutarkhana in Borivali has evoked reactions when he said each ward in Mumbai should have one kabutarkhana. His statement has received strong reactions from the NGO Mi Girgaonkar and Marathi Ekikaran Samiti.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Congress Demands CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Resignation After ‘Vote Theft’ Allegations

Maharashtra Congress Demands CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Resignation After ‘Vote Theft’ Allegations

Maharashtra Committee On Pigeon-Linked Health Issues Gets 14 Members

Maharashtra Committee On Pigeon-Linked Health Issues Gets 14 Members

Chembur Shops Targeted: Burglars Booked For Multiple Thefts On NG Acharya Road

Chembur Shops Targeted: Burglars Booked For Multiple Thefts On NG Acharya Road

Mumbai EOW Arrests Second Accused In ₹50 Crore Property Fraud Case

Mumbai EOW Arrests Second Accused In ₹50 Crore Property Fraud Case

Western Railway’s Mumbai Division Marks 70th Rail Seva Puraskar With Grand Enthusiasm

Western Railway’s Mumbai Division Marks 70th Rail Seva Puraskar With Grand Enthusiasm