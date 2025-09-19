Maharashtra Committee On Pigeon-Linked Health Issues Gets 14 Members

View of Dadar kabutarkhana, which is covered with tarpaulin after which lots of of pigeons have died by starving and thirst and also hit by vehicles - | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The state-appointed committee to study the impact of pigeons on human health will have two new members, bringing the total number of members to 14.

The new members will be Dr Atul Shah, trustee of the Shree Vardhman Pariwar and Dr Aneesh Andheria, president and chief executive officer of an NGO, Wildlife Conservation Trust.

The 12-member committee, formed on August 22, included a provision to add experts or additional members. After reviewing submissions for new appointments, the committee approved the inclusion of Dr Shah and Dr Andheria, according to a government resolution (GR) issued by the Urban Development Department (UDD) on Thursday.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within 30 days of its first meeting. Since the first meeting was held on August 29, the committee will have to submit its report by the end of this month unless an extension is sought.

The issue of pigeon feeding has become controversial after the BMC decided to close kabutarkhana in Dadar following directives given by the Bombay High Court, which was seized of with three petitions. After huge protests, the BMC action was halted, but the HC refused to stop action against pigeon feeding and asked the state government to appoint a committee to study the impact on human health.

The state-appointed committee headed by Dr Vijay Kandewad, director of the public health services, has doctors and state government officers, besides veterinarians and professors in medical colleges.

Meanwhile, a statement by skill development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha while inaugurating a kabutarkhana in Borivali has evoked reactions when he said each ward in Mumbai should have one kabutarkhana. His statement has received strong reactions from the NGO Mi Girgaonkar and Marathi Ekikaran Samiti.

