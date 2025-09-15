 Navi Mumbai Crime: Kharghar Lawyer Booked For Forged Minor Certificate With Fake Judge’s Seal In Panvel Land Deal
A lawyer from Kharghar has been booked by Panvel City Police for allegedly preparing a fake minor certificate bearing the forged seal and signature of an Additional Sessions Judge. The racket, exposed during a land transaction, comes close on the heels of the bogus heirship certificate scam in Panvel Court.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Police book lawyer in forged minor certificate racket tied to land deal | Representative Image

Builder Approached for Minor Certificate

According to police, complainant Ladhavji Patel (57), a builder from Vashi, was negotiating to purchase a plot in Ulwe Sector 17 when one of the co-owners, Giridhar Ramakant Gharat, died leaving behind his wife and two minor children. Patel required a minor certificate from the court to complete the deal.

Relative Offered Shortcut for ₹1 Lakh

As the court procedure was delayed, Gharat’s cousin Sagar Gharat offered to get the certificate quickly through his lawyer for Rs 1 lakh. On September 10, he handed Patel a purported court order showing approval of the minor certificate, allegedly signed and sealed by Additional Sessions Judge D.E. Kothalikar.

Bogus Document Exposed in Court

Patel later verified the document in Panvel Court, only to find it was completely bogus. When questioned before the court, Sagar Gharat admitted that the document had been supplied by Advocate V.K. Sharma of Kharghar.

Police Register Cheating and Forgery Case

“We have registered a case of cheating and forgery against Advocate Sharma and begun further investigation,” said a police officer from Panvel City police station.

