 Navi Mumbai Crime News: 76-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹1 Crore In AI-Based Forex Trading Scam
A 76-year-old Vashi resident lost over ₹1 crore in a forex trading scam after being lured by an online ad claiming AI-based software backed by top businessmen. Convinced by fraudsters posing as finance advisers, he made 60+ transfers. Realizing the fraud, he filed a cybercrime complaint on September 11.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Crime News: 76-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹1 Crore In AI-Based Forex Trading Scam | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The police are on the lookout for scammers who allegedly duped a 76-year-old man of over Rs 1 crore in an online foreign exchange (forex trading fraud).

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Vashi. In June, while surfing the internet, the complainant came across an advertisement that claimed that known Indian businessmen had prepared an AI-based software wherein huge profits can be generated through forex trading. The police said scammers, who posed as senior finance advisers, sent a web link to the complainant and asked him to create a trading account through that link.

