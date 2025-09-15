Navi Mumbai Crime News: 76-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹1 Crore In AI-Based Forex Trading Scam | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The police are on the lookout for scammers who allegedly duped a 76-year-old man of over Rs 1 crore in an online foreign exchange (forex trading fraud).

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Vashi. In June, while surfing the internet, the complainant came across an advertisement that claimed that known Indian businessmen had prepared an AI-based software wherein huge profits can be generated through forex trading. The police said scammers, who posed as senior finance advisers, sent a web link to the complainant and asked him to create a trading account through that link.

Thereafter, from June 26, the complainant transferred over Rs 1 crore in different beneficiary bank accounts in over 60 transactions. Having realised that the scammers had induced him to transfer money by promising lucrative returns and did not pay him any money, the complainant raised a complaint on the cybercrime portal on September 11.

