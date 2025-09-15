Attention Mumbaikars! IMD Issues Red Alert For City For Next 3 Hours, Intense To Very Intense Rainfall Predicted, BMC Issues Advisory

Mumbai: Mumbai was placed under a red alert on Monday morning after heavy overnight showers battered the city, leading to waterlogging, traffic snarls, and disruptions in local train services. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of intense to very intense spells of rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph for the next three hours, urging citizens to exercise caution.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a public advisory at 8:50 am, informed about the alert which was issued for the next three hours and asked residents to remain vigilant, sharing its emergency control room number 1916 for assistance. For the remainder of the day, Mumbai, along with Thane and Palghar, was placed under a Yellow Alert for heavy rainfall.
Waterlogging Reported In Several Areas
By the early hours, several areas of the city were already inundated. Waterlogging was reported at Kings Circle, Sion, Byculla, Mahalaxmi, and Peddar Road. At Kurla, rainwater had collected on railway tracks, slowing the movement of suburban trains. Motorists were forced to wade through knee-deep water in multiple areas, while two-wheelers struggled to navigate the flooded stretches.
Andheri Subway Closed, Traffic Movement Disrupted
Vehicular traffic bore the brunt of the heavy rain. The Andheri Subway had to be shut after nearly one-and-a-half feet of water accumulated there, prompting the Mumbai Traffic Police to divert vehicles via the Gokhale Bridge. Congestion was also reported along the Eastern Express Highway, particularly at Sion and Kings Circle, due to waterlogging.
Local Trains Facing Delay Amid Heavy Rains
The city’s suburban railway system, its lifeline, experienced delays as well. On the Central and Harbour lines, trains were running late by 10–15 minutes, with the Harbour line seeing several cancellations in the early morning hours, severely inconveniencing office-goers.
The Western line fared slightly better but still reported delays of up to five minutes. Despite the widespread disruptions, neither the Western nor Central Railway issued an official statement about the rain’s impact on services, leaving commuters dependent on station announcements and social media updates.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/