Mumbai Rains: Over 170 mm Rainfall Recorded In City In Early Hours Today, Bandra Tops List; Red Alert Issued Amid Heavy Showers

Mumbai Rains |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to a drenched Monday after heavy overnight showers lashed the city, leading the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert early in the morning for the next few hours. The department cautioned of intense to very intense spells of rain with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph for the next three hours, urging residents to exercise caution.

🌧️ मुंबईत १५ सप्टेंबर २०२५ मध्यरात्री १२ वाजे पासून ते सकाळी ८ वाजेपर्यंत सर्वाधिक पावसाची नोंद झालेली १० ठिकाणे ☔



(पावसाची आकडेवारी मिलिमीटरमध्ये)



१) पाली चिंबई, महानगरपालिका शाळा, वांद्रे - १७६

२) वरळी अग्निशमन केंद्र - १७०

३) आदर्श नगर महानगरपालिका शाळा - वरळी १६८

४)… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 15, 2025

Details On Rainfall Data

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the city recorded heavy rainfall between midnight and 8 am on September 15. Bandra’s Pali Chimbai area topped the chart with 176 mm of rainfall, followed by Worli Fire Station at 170 mm and Adarsh Nagar School, Worli, at 168 mm.

Other major rain-affected pockets included Bandra Fire Station (167 mm), Frosberry Reservoir (167 mm), Dadar Fire Station (160 mm), Colaba Fire Station (159 mm), Supari Tank School, Bandra (158 mm), Khar Danda School, Pali Hill (148 mm), and A Ward Office (137 mm).

IMD Issues Nowcast Warning For Heavy Rains

The IMD issued a nowcast warning at 10:30 am, predicting continued “intense to very intense spells at isolated places across Mumbai for the next 3–4 hours.” Officials warned that heavy showers during high tide could worsen flooding in low-lying areas.

🔴 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red Alert Warning for Mumbai Metropolitan Region for next 3 hours.



🌧️ Intense to very Intense spells of rain & thunderstorm accompanied by lightning with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely.



☎️ Please dial… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 15, 2025

Waterlogging Leads To Traffic Disruption In City

By morning, several neighbourhoods were inundated. Waterlogging was reported at Kings Circle, Sion, Andheri, Byculla, Mahalaxmi and Peddar Road. At Kurla, rainwater accumulated on the railway tracks, slowing suburban train movement. Commuters were seen wading through knee-deep water in several parts of the city as vehicular and train traffic remained affected.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall in Mumbai leads to severe waterlogging in parts of the city. Visuals from King's Circle area this morning. pic.twitter.com/EYk0hWO2Ws — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2025

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Rainfall continues in several parts of the city



(Visuals from Walkeshwar Road) pic.twitter.com/5vXBarvZv5 — IANS (@ians_india) September 15, 2025

Road movement was particularly hit at the Andheri Subway, which was shut after nearly 1.5 feet of water accumulated there. The Mumbai Traffic Police diverted vehicles through Gokhale Bridge. Congestion was also reported on the Eastern Express Highway, especially at Sion and Kings Circle, causing long delays for office-goers.

Local Train Services Hit

Mumbai’s suburban railway network, the city’s lifeline, also faced disruptions. The Central and Harbour lines were delayed by 10–15 minutes, with the Harbour line experiencing cancellations of several early morning services. The Western line reported minor delays of up to five minutes. Neither Central nor Western Railway issued an official statement.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall has been continuing since last night, causing severe waterlogging. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for the next three hours



(Visuals from Bandra railway station) pic.twitter.com/9mZ8LtnuLy — IANS (@ians_india) September 15, 2025

Mumbai Police Issues Advisory

Mumbai Police, in an advisory, asked citizens to stay away from coastal and low-lying areas. “Our officials and staff are alert and ready to assist Mumbaikars. Dial 100 / 112 / 103 in case of any emergency,” the post read.

In view of the Red alert issued by IMD across Mumbai city and suburbs, citizens are requested to avoid visiting coastal and low-lying areas.



Our officials and staff are alert and ready to assist Mumbaikars. Dial 100 / 112 / 103 in case of any emergency.#MumbaiRainAlert… — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 15, 2025

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/