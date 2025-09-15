Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City, IMD Issues Red Alert For Next Few Hours, Waterlogging In Bandra, Sion, Dadar & Andheri - 10 Points | X

Mumbai: The city woke up to a chaotic morning as heavy showers lashed the city, causing widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, warning of intense to very intense rainfall over the next three hours, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Heavy Showers Hit Mumbai's Suburbs

Mumbai woke up to torrential rains, particularly affecting the suburbs. Byculla, Mahalaxmi, and parts of Kings Circle were submerged in water, causing severe traffic snarls. Pedestrians and motorists were seen wading through knee-deep water in many locations.

IMD Issues Red Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai, predicting intense to very intense rainfall over the next 3 hours. The alert further warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Local authorities urged citizens to stay indoors.

Andheri Subway Closed Due to Waterlogging

Waterlogging in Andheri Subway caused its closure, leading to major disruptions for commuters in the western suburbs. Vehicles were diverted via nearby Gokhale Bridge, but the route quickly became congested as traffic piled up.

Traffic Jams on Eastern Express Highway

The Eastern Express Highway, a key route, saw heavy congestion due to waterlogging around Sion and Kings Circle. Several lanes were submerged, slowing down movement and causing commuters to seek alternate routes.Monorail Stranded Near Wadala.

Mumbai Monorail Disrupted, Again

The Mumbai Monorail services were disrupted after one train got stuck near Wadala due to a technical glitch amid the heavy rains. Passengers were stranded on board, but no casualties were reported. Fire brigade teams rescued the passengers, marking the second such incident in the last month.

Local Train Services Delayed

Local train services on the Central and Harbour lines faced delays of up to 15 minutes due to flooded tracks. Early morning services were especially affected, with reports of cancellations on the Harbour line.

Waterlogging At Kurla Railway Station

Kurla railway station, a major hub on the Central line, experienced significant waterlogging, which submerged tracks and led to delays in the local train network. Passengers were seen stranded on platforms waiting for delayed trains.

Flooding in Sion Byculla And Mahalaxmi

Byculla, Mahalaxmi, and the surrounding areas was heavy waterlogged, creating difficult conditions for both vehicles and pedestrians. Several roads became impassable, forcing commuters to use alternate routes or take longer detours.

BMC Issues Advisory

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an advisory urging residents to avoid non-essential travel. It also asked the public to stay away from waterlogged areas and to report any civic issues through its emergency helpline.

Continuous Rainfall Expected Throughout the Day

As the IMD’s red alert remains in effect, continuous heavy rainfall is expected across the city, particularly in South Mumbai and Eastern Suburbs. The BMC has prepared emergency services to manage flooding and accidents, advising residents to stay informed through news outlets and official updates.

As Mumbai faces heavy rainfall, waterlogging, and traffic disruptions, with IMD's red alert in effect, the authorities request people to step outside only if necessary and to stay vigilant.