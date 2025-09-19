Western Railway’s Mumbai Division Marks 70th Rail Seva Puraskar With Grand Enthusiasm

Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway celebrated the 70th Rail Seva Puraskar with grandeur and enthusiasm to acknowledge the tireless and dedicated efforts of its employees. The prestigious function was presided over by Pankaj Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, who was the Chief Guest. Shri Singh commended the sincerity, discipline, and commitment of the workforce in ensuring safe and smooth train operations across Western Railway.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, a total of 143 employees from various departments of Mumbai Central Division were felicitated with individual awards for their exemplary performance and dedicated service. Additionally, 29 departmental shields were presented to different teams for their collaborative achievements and field performance, reflecting the strong spirit of teamwork.

In his address, Pankaj Singh praised the efforts of employees who consistently rise to challenges and emphasized that their dedication plays a vital role in maintaining efficiency, safety, and passenger satisfaction across Western Railway. He further highlighted the importance of collective responsibility in achieving operational excellence and gave special recognition to the commendable work carried out during the challenging monsoon period by the employee of Mumbai Central Division.

The event was graced by all the Senior Railway officers of Mumbai Central Division, who joined in applauding the awardees. The Rail Seva Puraskar not only celebrates individual and departmental excellence but also serves as a strong motivator, inspiring employees to uphold the highest standards of service and commitment towards Western Railway’s mission of safe, efficient, and passenger-friendly operation.

