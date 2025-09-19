Chembur Shops Targeted: Burglars Booked For Multiple Thefts On NG Acharya Road

Mumbai: The Chemburpolice have booked unidentified burglars for multiple thefts at several shops and offices, located on N G Acharya Road, Chembur, on the night of September 12. While the total burglary amount is yet to be ascertained, assets worth Rs54,200, including phone and cash of staffers, were stolen from the complainant's property.

According to the FIR, Kamaraj Tolkappiyan, 61, a businessman and resident of Tilak Indrani CHS in Tilaknagar, owns 10 commercial units in the Nilkanth commercial complex. While he runs a salon and a beauty parlour in two shops, he has rented out the remaining units.

On the night of the incident, Abdullah Sarwar, 34,and his brother Irfan, who work at the salon, slept outside the shop after shutting it for the day. In the wee hours, Sarwar noticed his phone worth Rs25,000 and wallet containing Rs4,500 were stolen, said the FIR. Upon further inspection, he discovered that the iron shutters and locks of the salon, beauty parlour and the office were broken and Rs24,700 cash was stolen from the salon locker, the FIR added. Sarwar claimed that he alerted the watchman, but he was unaware of the theft.

As per the FIR, upon making inquiries in the vicinity, Tolkappiyan learnt that four other shops in the nearby Patel/Saurabh Chamber building were also burgled. However, the details of the amount stolen is yet to be ascertained.

The police are scrutinising the CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

