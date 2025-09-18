 Mumbai Metro: Commuters Ready To Ditch Cabs And Bus As Aqua Line 3 Promises Time Efficiency & Convenience | Details
The launch of Metro Line 3 in South Mumbai will transform commuting, offering faster, air-conditioned travel. Authorities aim to adapt with integrated transport solutions as over 500,000 daily commuters impact current services like BEST buses and taxis.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro: Commuters Ready To Ditch Cabs And Bus As Aqua Line 3 Promises Time Efficiency & Convenience | Details | FPJ

Mumbai: Metro Line 3 in South Mumbai will transform commuting patterns by providing a faster, air-conditioned alternative to traditional transport, likely reducing passenger numbers for BEST buses and taxis. Authorities are planning integrated transport solutions and feeder services to improve connectivity with the new line.

Currently, over 500,000 daily commuters depend on BEST buses, prompting concerns among taxi drivers and BEST officials about potential clientele loss due to the metro’s launch and its impact on traditional transport methods.

The Churchgate and CSMT depots handle approximately 3,500 trips, serving over 120,000 passengers mainly travelling to offices in Nariman Point, Mantralaya, and Cuffe Parade. Metro Line 3 will connect Aarey Colony to Cuffe Parade, passing through significant stations, including Mumbai Central and Churchgate, offering a compelling option for commuters frustrated with the current surface transport delays.

Commuters are already expressing intentions to switch modes. According to report by Indian Express, daily commuters from Churchgate to Nariman Point travel for 20-25 minutes during peak hours. The commuters prefer the metro, hoping it might reduce the travel time to 10-12 minutes.

BEST officials, who operate over 70 routes in the area with roughly 4,700 daily trips originating from key depots, acknowledge the emerging competition but emphasise their goal of complementing the metro system rather than competing outright. There are plans for adapting existing routes into shorter feeder services that connect with the metro, as well as adjusting trip frequencies to meet commuter needs.

The anticipated arrival of Metro Line 3 is particularly disruptive for taxi drivers, many of whom provide shuttle rides for office workers along the busy Churchgate-Nariman Point corridor. With over 5,000 taxis in daily operation, there is concern about losing these customers to the more efficient metro service. Drivers are already experiencing competitive pressures, and industry representatives predict an overall decline in business, with taxis likely only capturing short-distance fares during peak times or adverse conditions.

Metro Line 3 aims to relieve congestion by removing approximately 650,000 vehicles from the roads daily. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation promotes the project as a major milestone, with expectations to accommodate 1.7 million passengers each day and mitigate the strain on suburban rail and bus networks. As the launch approaches, both BEST and taxi operators are in a precarious position. Their future success may hinge on effectively adapting to the new transport landscape shaped by the metro's presence.

