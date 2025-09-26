 Anganwadi Workers In Maharashtra To Receive ₹2,000 Bhau-Beej Gift, State Allocates ₹40.61 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAnganwadi Workers In Maharashtra To Receive ₹2,000 Bhau-Beej Gift, State Allocates ₹40.61 Crore

Anganwadi Workers In Maharashtra To Receive ₹2,000 Bhau-Beej Gift, State Allocates ₹40.61 Crore

Minister Aditi Tatkare emphasized the crucial role of Anganwadi workers and helpers in nurturing the health, nutrition, and holistic development of women and children.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare | File Pic

Mumbai: In a festive gesture, the Maharashtra government has approved a ₹2,000 Bhau-Beej gift for all Anganwadi workers and helpers under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme, as announced by Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare. The state has allocated ₹40.61 crore to fund this initiative, with a government resolution already issued to facilitate the distribution.

Bhau-Beej Gift for Anganwadi Workers in Maharashtra

Minister Aditi Tatkare emphasized the crucial role of Anganwadi workers and helpers in nurturing the health, nutrition, and holistic development of women and children. "This Bhau-Beej gift is a token of appreciation for their invaluable service and aims to bring joy during the festive season. Every Anganwadi worker and helper is a true ‘Shakti’ (force) in our society, and we want their Diwali to be filled with happiness," she said.

Read Also
Where To Eat This Navratri In Mumbai: Top Restaurants With Festive Thali & Vrat-Friendly Menu
article-image

The Commissioner of the ICDS, Maharashtra, based in Navi Mumbai, will soon distribute the Bhau-Beej gift amount to the workers and helpers. This decision is set to brighten the Diwali celebrations for Anganwadi staff across the state, honoring their dedication to community welfare.

FPJ Shorts
'US President Donald Trump Making Decisions For His Own Country, We Have To Make For Ours': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Gives 'Swadeshi' Call
'US President Donald Trump Making Decisions For His Own Country, We Have To Make For Ours': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Gives 'Swadeshi' Call
Consumer Demand Sees Sharp Boost With Sales Rising By 25% In The First Two Days Of Navratri
Consumer Demand Sees Sharp Boost With Sales Rising By 25% In The First Two Days Of Navratri
OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Pulse; CEO Sam Altman Calls It His 'Favorite Feature': Here's What It Offers
OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Pulse; CEO Sam Altman Calls It His 'Favorite Feature': Here's What It Offers
TNSET 2025 Results Declared At trb.tn.gov.in; Direct Link Here
TNSET 2025 Results Declared At trb.tn.gov.in; Direct Link Here

(To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/)

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'US President Donald Trump Making Decisions For His Own Country, We Have To Make For Ours':...

'US President Donald Trump Making Decisions For His Own Country, We Have To Make For Ours':...

Anganwadi Workers In Maharashtra To Receive ₹2,000 Bhau-Beej Gift, State Allocates ₹40.61 Crore

Anganwadi Workers In Maharashtra To Receive ₹2,000 Bhau-Beej Gift, State Allocates ₹40.61 Crore

Best Spots For Dimsum In Mumbai This World Dumpling Day

Best Spots For Dimsum In Mumbai This World Dumpling Day

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: 1st Visuals Of Cuffe Parade Station Unveiled | PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: 1st Visuals Of Cuffe Parade Station Unveiled | PICS

Mumbai: 10-Year-Old Worli Boy Turns Hero, Prevents Major Fire Tragedy At Poonam Apartments Using His...

Mumbai: 10-Year-Old Worli Boy Turns Hero, Prevents Major Fire Tragedy At Poonam Apartments Using His...