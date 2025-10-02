Navi Mumbai News: 5 Girls Escape Panvel Children’s Home, 4 Found 1 Still Missing

Four of the five escaped girls from Panvel children’s home traced, search on for one | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Five girls aged between 12 and 17 escaped from ‘Swapnalay’, a government-recognized children’s home in Panvel, early Sunday morning, police said. While four of them have been traced in different locations, the search is still on for the fifth girl.

Incident Details

Police said the girls broke open a window grill around dawn on September 28 and fled the home, which currently houses 39 minors rescued from various cases for rehabilitation. One of the escapees is a victim from Uran, while the others are from Taloja, Panvel, and Karjat areas.

Complaint and Case Registration

After the escape came to light, caretaker Kavita Pandit informed the superintendent, Child Welfare Committee officials, and the District Child Protection Unit before lodging a complaint with Panvel City Police. A case of kidnapping was registered and a search operation was launched with help from railway police and relatives of the missing girls.

Recovery of Four Girls

Following coordinated efforts, one girl was found at her grandmother’s house in Chirner, Uran, another was rescued by Bandra railway police and sent to the Dongri children’s home, the third was traced to her mother’s home in Satara district, and the fourth was located in Taloja.

Police Statement

A police official from Panvel City Police said, “Four girls have been safely recovered, and efforts are on to trace the fifth. The girls admitted they ran away as they were unhappy with the restrictions and wanted to live freely.”

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities said the investigation is continuing under the supervision of the Child Welfare Committee and Panvel City Police to trace the fifth girl.

