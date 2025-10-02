 Navi Mumbai News: 5 Girls Escape Panvel Children’s Home, 4 Found 1 Still Missing
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: 5 Girls Escape Panvel Children’s Home, 4 Found 1 Still Missing

Navi Mumbai News: 5 Girls Escape Panvel Children’s Home, 4 Found 1 Still Missing

Five girls aged between 12 and 17 escaped from ‘Swapnalay’, a government-recognized children’s home in Panvel, early Sunday morning, police said. While four of them have been traced in different locations, the search is still on for the fifth girl.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
Four of the five escaped girls from Panvel children’s home traced, search on for one | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Five girls aged between 12 and 17 escaped from ‘Swapnalay’, a government-recognized children’s home in Panvel, early Sunday morning, police said. While four of them have been traced in different locations, the search is still on for the fifth girl.

Incident Details

Police said the girls broke open a window grill around dawn on September 28 and fled the home, which currently houses 39 minors rescued from various cases for rehabilitation. One of the escapees is a victim from Uran, while the others are from Taloja, Panvel, and Karjat areas.

Complaint and Case Registration

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: St Joseph’s High School Students Gain Hands-On Experience At Star Nursery In Panvel
Navi Mumbai News: St Joseph’s High School Students Gain Hands-On Experience At Star Nursery In Panvel
Maharashtra Govt Sets Up ‘Dakshata Committee’ For Safety Of Gold & Silver Traders
Maharashtra Govt Sets Up ‘Dakshata Committee’ For Safety Of Gold & Silver Traders
Dussehra 2025: PM Narendra Modi Cancels Ravan Dahan Event In Delhi Due To Heavy Rains
Dussehra 2025: PM Narendra Modi Cancels Ravan Dahan Event In Delhi Due To Heavy Rains
Kolhapur Celebrates 191 Years Of Historic Nagarkhana With ‘Saga of Valour’ Programme - PHOTOS & VIDEOS
Kolhapur Celebrates 191 Years Of Historic Nagarkhana With ‘Saga of Valour’ Programme - PHOTOS & VIDEOS

After the escape came to light, caretaker Kavita Pandit informed the superintendent, Child Welfare Committee officials, and the District Child Protection Unit before lodging a complaint with Panvel City Police. A case of kidnapping was registered and a search operation was launched with help from railway police and relatives of the missing girls.

Recovery of Four Girls

Following coordinated efforts, one girl was found at her grandmother’s house in Chirner, Uran, another was rescued by Bandra railway police and sent to the Dongri children’s home, the third was traced to her mother’s home in Satara district, and the fourth was located in Taloja.

Police Statement

A police official from Panvel City Police said, “Four girls have been safely recovered, and efforts are on to trace the fifth. The girls admitted they ran away as they were unhappy with the restrictions and wanted to live freely.”

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Video: Fire Breaks Out At Timber Shop In Kamathipura While Bursting Crackers; No Injuries...
article-image

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities said the investigation is continuing under the supervision of the Child Welfare Committee and Panvel City Police to trace the fifth girl.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: St Joseph’s High School Students Gain Hands-On Experience At Star Nursery In...

Navi Mumbai News: St Joseph’s High School Students Gain Hands-On Experience At Star Nursery In...

Maharashtra Govt Sets Up ‘Dakshata Committee’ For Safety Of Gold & Silver Traders

Maharashtra Govt Sets Up ‘Dakshata Committee’ For Safety Of Gold & Silver Traders

Mumbai Marks Gandhi Jayanti & Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversary With Khadi Exhibitions,...

Mumbai Marks Gandhi Jayanti & Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversary With Khadi Exhibitions,...

Navi Mumbai Crime: 18-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Minor Girl In Vashi; Case Registered...

Navi Mumbai Crime: 18-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Minor Girl In Vashi; Case Registered...

Maharashtra News: MSRTC Launches ‘Aapli ST’ App For Real-Time Bus Tracking

Maharashtra News: MSRTC Launches ‘Aapli ST’ App For Real-Time Bus Tracking