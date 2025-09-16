Raigad News: Pune History-Sheeter Held For Killing Friend By Pushing Him Into Kal River | Representative Image

A Pune-based history-sheeter was arrested on Sunday by Mahad MIDC police for allegedly killing his 38-year-old friend by pushing him into the Kal river following a late-night argument.

The accused has been identified as Tushar Tukaram Yenpure, a resident of Dattanagar, Pune. The victim, Tulshiram Chandrakant Gaikwad (38) of Ambe Shivtar, had been reported missing on September 9. His body was recovered downstream on September 12.

Accused Threatened Eyewitnesses

According to police, the incident took place on September 9 around 9 pm when Gaikwad, Yenpure, and four others were walking back from a local market after buying groceries. During the walk, Gaikwad reportedly abused Yenpure, which enraged him. In retaliation, Yenpure allegedly pushed Gaikwad off a small bridge into the river.There was no barricade on the bridge. Gaikwad, who could not swim, drowned instantly.

"Gaikwad’s family had filed a missing complaint on September 11 after being unable to trace him. Yenpure, who has several criminal cases against him in Pune and has previously been jailed, had threatened the others with dire consequences if they revealed the incident," police officer from Mahad said.

Accused Nabbed From Baramati

However, during questioning, all four friends gave consistent statements confirming Yenpure’s role. A police team later traced and arrested him from Baramati.