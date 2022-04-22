Watch: Bird does triple back flip! Video goes viral on Twitter

Doing back flips is not everybody's cup of tea. Several videos of a failed back flips have been viral in the past. Some were funny while other made people say 'Ouch'.

How about a bird doing a back flip? How often do we see birds flying, walking , eating? Everyday, right? Recently, a video went viral on the internet showing a bird in its 'flip-flop' moment.



In the video, the bird is seen doing back flips gracefully and effortlessly - not once or twice but thrice!

The video opens with the bird doing the act and later maintaining balance. A few seconds later, back flips again and stops for a moment but it continues to flip again for the third time.

The video was uploaded few hours back by Prisoners Dilemma Club on Twitter and since then it has gathered 418k views and multiple retweets.

Watch video:

Don’t mind me and my bird flips with https://t.co/6rTo2sP1Sv 🕊pic.twitter.com/Qnh0s0vCWl — Prisoners Dilemma Club (@prisonersdilem5) April 22, 2022

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 02:56 PM IST