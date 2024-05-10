Congress Kerala Recollects Cricket World Cups Won During Their Govt, Says 'BJP Insulted Cricket' In X Post (Netizens React)

Congress Kerala's X Post On CWC | X/Congress Kerala

On May 9, the official Twitter (now X) account of Kerala Congress shared a post striking a co-relation of the ruling government and cricket tournaments. They pointed out that India was meritorious when the Congress party was in power. In a mixture of facts and beliefs, the political party asked voters to look back at the history and remember the world cups won by the country.

Portraying a humble image, the posted mentioned that the then Congress government took pride in the victory of two world cup victories, in 1983 and 2011 respectively, but didn't brand it as the victory of the government.

While this later made people address how a mere game of cricket and its success can be associated with politics or government, here's what the party's post read: "We didn't select the team, the selection committee consisting of world class players did. We never branded it as our governments' victory, but the team's and people of India's!"

Indian Cricket Team won two world cups one in 1983 and in 2011, both under Congress Governments. We didn't select the team, the selection committee consisting of world class players did. We never branded it as our governments' victory, but the team's and people of India's!



Three… pic.twitter.com/shBnhD8Rl0 — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) May 9, 2024

Congress attacks BJP rule wrt cricket tournaments

In their post, they noted that the Congress government was at the centre during both the wins that made India proud, while no tournament was won by the country during BJP's governance. Taking a dig at PM Modi-led Bhartiya Janata Party, the Congress party in Kerala claimed that "BJP tried to mix cricket and politics and insulted the game.'

The Congress handle also commented on the recent world cup that was played at the Narendra Modi stadium, with a team handpicked by Jay Shah, who the Mallikarjun Kharge-led party sarcastically called "greatest cricketer,' while not mentioning about his father Amit Shah and the politician's relationship with PM Modi.

Netizens react

Mixed reactions surfaced on the post. While some roasted Congress for comparing cricket match success with politics, others seemed to agree with the long post they put out. The second set of netizens defended the party by recollecting and associating the 'Panoti' remark for PM Narendra Modi.