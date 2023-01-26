Kerala Congress screens controversial BBC Documentary on PM Modi at Thiruvananthapuram beach

BBC defends its documentary, says ‘Modi series rigorously researched’ | File pic

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee will live up to its promise of screening the controversial BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi at a beach in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday evening.

The minority cell of the KPCC had made the announcement two days ago, despite strict instructions from the government.

The KPCC said the venue was shifted to a beach to help public viewing of the documentary.

The British Broadcasting Company (BBC) has caused a huge row in India by launching the two-part series in the country. They had aired the first episode last week before the Centre stepped in and banned it across Twitter and YouTube.

Protests across India

The documentary titled 'India: The Modi Question' is based on the 2002 Gujarat riots when PM Modi was the state's Chief Minister. The Indian government has termed the series a “propaganda piece”.

Screening of the documentary has been stopped at several cities across the country, including the national capital Delhi where it was being shown at popular universities like the JNU and Jamia Milia Islamia.

Massive protests took place at both the colleges after administration stopped the screenings by taking various measures like cutting off electricity in the campus.

