e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala Congress screens controversial BBC Documentary on PM Modi at Thiruvananthapuram beach

Kerala Congress screens controversial BBC Documentary on PM Modi at Thiruvananthapuram beach

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee said the venue of the screening was shifted to a beach to help public viewing of the documentary.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
BBC defends its documentary, says ‘Modi series rigorously researched’ | File pic
Follow us on

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee will live up to its promise of screening the controversial BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi at a beach in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday evening.

The minority cell of the KPCC had made the announcement two days ago, despite strict instructions from the government.

The KPCC said the venue was shifted to a beach to help public viewing of the documentary.

Read Also
BBC Modi Documentary: 'We support press freedom', says US after India bans show
article-image

The British Broadcasting Company (BBC) has caused a huge row in India by launching the two-part series in the country. They had aired the first episode last week before the Centre stepped in and banned it across Twitter and YouTube.

Read Also
West Bengal: SFI in Presidency University wants to screen BBC documentary on Modi, yet to receive...
article-image

Protests across India

The documentary titled 'India: The Modi Question' is based on the 2002 Gujarat riots when PM Modi was the state's Chief Minister. The Indian government has termed the series a “propaganda piece”.

Screening of the documentary has been stopped at several cities across the country, including the national capital Delhi where it was being shown at popular universities like the JNU and Jamia Milia Islamia.

Massive protests took place at both the colleges after administration stopped the screenings by taking various measures like cutting off electricity in the campus.

Read Also
BBC Modi Documentary: Jamia to take action against students for disrupting peace, says VC Najma...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: Parade concludes with national anthem; stunt show, fly past leave...

Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: Parade concludes with national anthem; stunt show, fly past leave...

Kerala Congress screens controversial BBC Documentary on PM Modi at Thiruvananthapuram beach

Kerala Congress screens controversial BBC Documentary on PM Modi at Thiruvananthapuram beach

Delhi: PM Modi to conduct Pariksha pe Charcha 2023 tomorrow, here's how to watch PPC live

Delhi: PM Modi to conduct Pariksha pe Charcha 2023 tomorrow, here's how to watch PPC live

World's first Indian nasal vaccine for Covid-19 from Bharat Biotech launched; Here's how much it...

World's first Indian nasal vaccine for Covid-19 from Bharat Biotech launched; Here's how much it...

In pics: Basant Panchami celebrations across India

In pics: Basant Panchami celebrations across India