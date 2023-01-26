West Bengal: SFI in Presidency University wants to screen BBC documentary on Modi, yet to receive confirmation

In Kolkata, the SFI on Wednesday sought permission from the Presidency University authority to screen a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots on January 27 at 4 pm at the Badminton court of the campus through a giant screen.

According to SFI sources, the university officials are yet to reply to their mail.

According to sources, the documentary is likely to be screened also at Jadavpur University (JU) gate on January 26.

Meanwhile, over 70 students have been detained after they gathered to protest against the detention of four Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students associated with the Students' Federation of India (SFI) after the announcement of screening of a controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Mass Communication department of the university on Wednesday evening.

However, there was no immediate response from the police.

Classes in the varsity were suspended and police teams, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), were deployed near the gate of JMI on Wednesday.

The screening of the documentary was scheduled at 6 p.m. However, the varsity had said on Tuesday that the administration will not allow any unauthorised gatherings on the campus after the SFI announced the screening.

In Delhi, Police said it has begun an inquiry on the complaint lodged by students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) against the alleged stone pelting and “deliberate” power outage that took place while they were watching a controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on their media devices on the varsity campus.

The officials also said, “Both sides have lodged complaints with the Delhi Police on the late night students ruckus on campus in the JNU case.” On Tuesday night several JNU students took out a protest march from their campus to the Vasant Kunj Police Station and lodged a complaint claiming stones were pelted at them while they were watching a screening of the documentary on PM Modi on their mobile phones and laptops.

The protest was called off after the police assured them that they will look into the matter.

JNU Students Union (JNSU) President Aishe Ghosh alleged that the ABVP pelted stones at them during the screening.

However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest), Manoj C, denied reports of stone pelting.

The JNU administration had earlier asked the students to cancel the screening of the documentary “India: The Modi Question”. The varsity administration, in a stern warning, told the students that disciplinary action may be initiated as per the university rules if anyone screens the documentary.

