 PM Modi Pays Last Respects To Veteran BJP Leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra
PM Modi Pays Last Respects To Veteran BJP Leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra - Video

Malhotra, born in December 1931 in Lahore, passed away at the age of 93. His mortal remains are placed at his residence, where the Prime Minister arrived to offer his condolences. Later, the mortal remains will be brought to the Delhi BJP office to pay last respects.

Tuesday, September 30, 2025
article-image
PM Modi Pays Last Respects To Veteran BJP Leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra - Video | X @airnewsalerts

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid his last respects to senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who passed away on Tuesday.

Malhotra, born in December 1931 in Lahore, passed away at the age of 93. His mortal remains are placed at his residence, where the Prime Minister arrived to offer his condolences. Later, the mortal remains will be brought to the Delhi BJP office to pay last respects.

During this, BJP national chief J.P. Nadda, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with several senior party leaders, were present.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi expressed sadness over the passing away of Malhotra, calling him an "outstanding leader" who had a good understanding of people's issues.

PM Modi's Tweet

In a post on X, PM Modi posted, "Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra Ji distinguished himself as an outstanding leader, who had a very good understanding of people's issues. He played a vital role in strengthening our party in Delhi. He is also remembered for his Parliamentary interventions. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Malhotra served as a five-time MP and two-time MLA from Delhi. He served as President of the Delhi Pradesh Jana Sangh (1972-75) and twice as President of the BJP Delhi Pradesh (1977-80, 1980-84).

In the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, Malhotra was the only BJP candidate to win his seat in Delhi.

According to the Delhi BJP, Malhotra had an active career in politics, along with Kedar Nath Sahni and Madan Lal Khurana. The party also credits Malhotra for keeping the BJP afloat in Delhi for several years.

"His biggest political victory is considered to be defeating former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh by a huge margin in the 1999 Indian general election," Malhotra's profile on Delhi BJP reads.

The party further mentioned that Malhotra's work in Delhi over the last 45 years made him "one of the most senior BJP figures in the capital".

