PM Modi Hails RSS's Long-Standing Commitment To Nation-Building

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its long-standing commitment to nation-building. He said the RSS has helped nurture and strengthen countless lives over the years.

PM Modi's Statements

Speaking during the centenary celebrations of RSS in the national capital, PM Modi said, "Just as human civilisations flourish along the banks of mighty rivers, similarly, hundreds of lives have blossomed and thrived along the banks and in the flow of the RSS. Since its formation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has pursued a grand objective. That objective has been nation-building." PM Modi said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), founded 100 years ago on Vijayadashami, was no coincidence, highlighting the festival's symbolism of the victory of good over evil, truth over falsehood, and light over darkness.

राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ की 100 वर्षों की गौरवशाली यात्रा त्याग, निःस्वार्थ सेवा, राष्ट्र निर्माण और अनुशासन की अद्भुत मिसाल है। RSS के शताब्दी समारोह का हिस्सा बनकर अत्यंत गौरवान्वित अनुभव कर रहा हूं।

"... Tomorrow is Vijayadashmi, a festival which symbolises the victory of good over evil, victory of justice over injustice, victory of truth over falsehoods, and victory of light over darkness... The establishment of RSS as an organisation on this great day 100 years ago, was no coincidence," PM said.

PM Modi Pays Tribute To RSS's Founder, KB Hedgewar

He paid tribute to RSS's founder, KB Hedgewar, praising his dedication to national service.

"It is the fortune of the volunteers of our generation that we have the opportunity to witness such a great occasion as the centenary year of the Sangh. On this occasion today, I extend my best wishes to the millions of volunteers dedicated to national service and congratulate them. I pay my humble tribute at the feet of the founder of the Sangh, our revered ideal, the most worshipful Dr. Hedgewar ji," PM Modi said.

PM Modi Releases A Specially Designed Commemorative Postage Stamp

On the occasion, PM Modi released a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin highlighting the RSS's contributions to the nation on the occasion of the organisation's centenary celebrations.

"... This Rs 100 coin has the National Emblem on one side, and on the other side, there is an image of Bharat Mata, seated on a lion in 'varad mudra', and swayamsevaks bowing down before her with dedication. This is the first time in the history of independent India that an image of Bharat Mata has been shown on our currency... The special postal stamp launched today also has its importance... In 1963, RSS Swayamsevaks also proudly participated in the Republic Day Parade. This postal stamp has an image of that historic moment." PM Modi said.

He said that the various sub-organisations within the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) work for different aspects of life without conflicting with each other, emphasising that the shared aim and essence of all RSS units is "Nation First." "Different organisations within the RSS serve the nation by working for every part of life... The RSS further has many sub-organisations, but no two sub-organisations within the organisation contradict or have divisions with each other. The aim and essence of all the sub-organisations within the RSS is the same- Nation First," PM Modi said.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation with the goal of fostering cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility among citizens.

