Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge To Undergo Pacemaker Implantation In Bengaluru

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | X - @kcvenugopalmp

Bengaluru: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday for a planned pacemaker implantation procedure, his son and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge confirmed on Wednesday.

Priyank Kharge, who is the Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and IT/BT, said that the Congress president was advised to undergo the procedure following fever, fatigue, and leg pain.

Mallikarjun Kharge is undergoing treatment at MS Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's Statement

“Mallikarjun Kharge has been advised to undergo a pacemaker implantation and has been admitted to the hospital for the planned procedure. He is stable and recovering well. We are deeply grateful for your concern and good wishes," Priyank Kharge said.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's Statement

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the Congress chief at the hospital on Wednesday. The Chief Minister inquired about Kharege’s health and extended his wishes for a speedy recovery.

Speaking to the media after meeting Kharge at the hospital, Siddaramaiah said that Kharge had come for a routine check-up due to minor uneasiness.

“He is doing well and is expected to be discharged tomorrow,” the CM said.

Siddaramaiah further said that Kharge spoke well with him, is in normal health, and had visited the hospital for a standard check-up.

He is currently under medical observation, said the hospital sources, adding his condition is stable and he is expected to be discharged soon.

The Congress president is scheduled to visit Nagaland on October 7, where he will address a rally at Naga Solidarity Park.

In September last year, Kharge was hospitalised in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua after his health deteriorated during a rally.

While delivering a speech in Kathua, Kharge experienced shortness of breath and nearly fainted on the dais before being assisted by a Congress worker.

Following the incident, he took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, stating that he intends to stay alive until Prime Minister Modi is removed from office.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Modi called Kharge while he was in the hospital to inquire about his health and conveyed his wishes for a speedy recovery.

