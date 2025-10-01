Hyderabad Assault Video: 60-Year-Old Woman Thrashed By Constable's Family After Their Dog Urinates Near Her Residence

60-Year-Old Woman Thrashed By Constable's Family After Their Dog Urinates Near Her Residence (Screengrab) | X/@suryareddy

Hyderabad: A police constable's family allegedly assaulted a 60-year-old woman after she raised objections to his dog urinating near his house on Tuesday. The alleged assault was captured on CCTV, and a video of the incident soon went viral on social media.

The woman, identified as Suvarna, was thrashed by constable Chandrakant's wife and sister, reported NDTV. A verbal altercation broke out between Suvarna and Chandrakant's family after she confronted the constable for allowing his dog to urinate near her house.

An Elderly Woman was Brutally Attacked by Constable family in #Madannapet, #Hyderabad for just stopping their #Dog from defecating in front of her house.



A Police Constable family brutally attacked a 60-year-old elderly woman in the @shomadannapet ps limits of @hydcitypolice in… pic.twitter.com/V87vRemCjP — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) September 30, 2025

After the verbal spat, the constable called his wife and sister, who started thrashing the 60-year-old woman. In the viral video, two women could be seen pulling Suvarna's hair and repeatedly slapping her.

One of the accused even took the stick from Chandrakant and hit Suvarna with it. The video shows that the locals present did not intervene to rescue the 60-year-old woman.

The victim lodged a complaint against the accused. On the basis of Suvarna's complaint, a case has been lodged.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.