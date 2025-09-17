Thanekars Beware! Leopard Enters Residential Society, Attacks Stray Dog; Terrifying Incident Caught On CCTV

Leopard Enters Residential Society, Attacks Stray Dog | X/@mulund_info

Thane: A terrifying incident has come to light from Thane, where a leopard entered a residential complex and attacked stray dogs. The big cat attempted to take one of the dogs away, but fortunately, the dog managed to escape and save its life.

The incident occurred at around 3:00 AM on Wednesday at the Eden Woods Complex.

The entire episode was captured on CCTV. The footage shows the leopard scaling a fence and entering the premises. Two dogs can be seen sleeping inside the complex when the leopard launches its attack and tries to drag one of them away.

In a surprising turn of events, the second dog does not abandon its companion. It chases after the leopard, following it back towards the point of entry. In the footage, the brave dog can be seen standing in front of the leopard, confronting the predator. Eventually, the leopard releases the dog and leaves the premises.

The incident occurred in the Manpada area, which is near to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). The forest department was alerted after the incident came to light. The dog suffered severe injuries due to the attack.

"Leopards are active during the night. Their sightings in the periphery of SGNP are common as they find stray dogs as easy prey", said an official.

Authorities from Thane Territorial Wing and Sanjay Gandhi National Park are taking initiatives to reduce man-animal conflicts.