Attention Thanekars! Police Issue Traffic Advisory Amid Pothole Repairs On Ghodbunder Road; Commuters Urged To Use Alternate Routes | VIDEO | X|@ThaneCityPolice

Thane: The Thane Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters travelling along the Thane to Ghodbunder Road, warning of severe traffic congestion due to ongoing pothole repair work. Authorities have urged citizens to use alternate routes as only a single lane is currently operational.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Thane Police highlighted that the road is undergoing urgent maintenance due to potholes that have made driving conditions hazardous. As a result, traffic flow has slowed considerably, and long queues of vehicles are forming, especially during peak hours.

A video clip shared by the Thane Police shows workers actively filling potholes, with barricades and construction signs placed along the affected stretch. The footage also captures the growing traffic backlog and restricted road access.

"Due to ongoing pothole repair work, traffic movement on the Thane-Ghodbunder road is severely affected. Currently, only one lane is open. Please use alternate routes to avoid delays," the Thane Police stated in its advisory.

The advisory tagged several key authorities, including: TMCaTweetAway, Thane_R_Police, MumbaiPolice, MBVVPOLICE, PuneCityPolice, DGPMaharashtra, nashikpolice, bncmcbhiwandi, in an X post, shared on Saturday.

Residents Stage Dramatic Protest Over Potholes & Traffic Chaos on Ghodbunder Road In Thane | VIDEO

Maharastra, Thane: Residents of Ghodbunder Road staged a protest over potholes and traffic congestion. At Anand Nagar signal, demonstrators lay down with their heads inside potholes and feet raised in the air to highlight the issue pic.twitter.com/3pBJxDwjts — IANS (@ians_india) September 12, 2025

Residents of Thane, frustrated by worsening traffic congestion and dangerous road conditions, staged a symbolic protest at the Anand Nagar signal on Ghodbunder Road on Friday. Demonstrators lay down on the road with their heads inside potholes and their feet raised in the air, a dramatic display meant to highlight the severity of the pothole crisis.

The protest called attention to the urgent need for local authorities to act quickly and decisively. Ghodbunder Road, one of Thane’s busiest and most vital arteries, has become a daily struggle for commuters due to poor road infrastructure and unregulated traffic. The ongoing neglect is severely affecting the quality of life for thousands of residents who rely on this route every day.

