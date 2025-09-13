 Attention Thanekars! Police Issue Traffic Advisory Amid Pothole Repairs On Ghodbunder Road; Commuters Urged To Use Alternate Routes | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAttention Thanekars! Police Issue Traffic Advisory Amid Pothole Repairs On Ghodbunder Road; Commuters Urged To Use Alternate Routes | VIDEO

Attention Thanekars! Police Issue Traffic Advisory Amid Pothole Repairs On Ghodbunder Road; Commuters Urged To Use Alternate Routes | VIDEO

The pothole repair work causes major congestion on Thane-Ghodbunder Road. Only one lane is currently operational, leading to traffic delays. Thane Police advises commuters to use alternate routes to avoid gridlock.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
Attention Thanekars! Police Issue Traffic Advisory Amid Pothole Repairs On Ghodbunder Road; Commuters Urged To Use Alternate Routes | VIDEO | X|@ThaneCityPolice

Thane: The Thane Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters travelling along the Thane to Ghodbunder Road, warning of severe traffic congestion due to ongoing pothole repair work. Authorities have urged citizens to use alternate routes as only a single lane is currently operational.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Thane Police highlighted that the road is undergoing urgent maintenance due to potholes that have made driving conditions hazardous. As a result, traffic flow has slowed considerably, and long queues of vehicles are forming, especially during peak hours.

A video clip shared by the Thane Police shows workers actively filling potholes, with barricades and construction signs placed along the affected stretch. The footage also captures the growing traffic backlog and restricted road access.

Read Also
Thane: Residents Stage Dramatic Protest Over Potholes & Traffic Chaos On Ghodbunder Road | VIDEO
article-image

"Due to ongoing pothole repair work, traffic movement on the Thane-Ghodbunder road is severely affected. Currently, only one lane is open. Please use alternate routes to avoid delays," the Thane Police stated in its advisory.

FPJ Shorts
'Street Lights Off': Netizen Highlights Complete Darkness & Poor Road Condition On Lalbaug Flyover In Mumbai; BMC Responds | VIDEO
'Street Lights Off': Netizen Highlights Complete Darkness & Poor Road Condition On Lalbaug Flyover In Mumbai; BMC Responds | VIDEO
Indian Railways Announces 20 Puja Special Services And Extends LTT-Dhanbad, LTT-Raxaul, LTT-Saharsa Specials Trains For Diwali–Chhath Festival Rush
Indian Railways Announces 20 Puja Special Services And Extends LTT-Dhanbad, LTT-Raxaul, LTT-Saharsa Specials Trains For Diwali–Chhath Festival Rush
Ponniyin Selvan Star Aishwarya Lekshmi QUITS Social Media, Says It 'Made Simple Pleasures Joyless': 'Taking The Risk To Be Forgotten...'
Ponniyin Selvan Star Aishwarya Lekshmi QUITS Social Media, Says It 'Made Simple Pleasures Joyless': 'Taking The Risk To Be Forgotten...'
'Aaditya Thackeray Will Watch India-Pakistan Match In Burqa': Minister Nitish Rane's Jibe Amid India-Pak Asia Cup Match Row - VIDEO
'Aaditya Thackeray Will Watch India-Pakistan Match In Burqa': Minister Nitish Rane's Jibe Amid India-Pak Asia Cup Match Row - VIDEO

A video clip shared by the Thane Police shows workers actively filling potholes, with barricades and construction signs placed along the affected stretch. The footage also captures the growing traffic backlog and restricted road access.

The advisory tagged several key authorities, including: TMCaTweetAway, Thane_R_Police, MumbaiPolice, MBVVPOLICE, PuneCityPolice, DGPMaharashtra, nashikpolice, bncmcbhiwandi, in an X post, shared on Saturday.

Read Also
Thane: Tempo loses control causing oil spill at Godbunder road, traffic interrupted
article-image

Residents Stage Dramatic Protest Over Potholes & Traffic Chaos on Ghodbunder Road In Thane | VIDEO

Residents of Thane, frustrated by worsening traffic congestion and dangerous road conditions, staged a symbolic protest at the Anand Nagar signal on Ghodbunder Road on Friday. Demonstrators lay down on the road with their heads inside potholes and their feet raised in the air, a dramatic display meant to highlight the severity of the pothole crisis.

The protest called attention to the urgent need for local authorities to act quickly and decisively. Ghodbunder Road, one of Thane’s busiest and most vital arteries, has become a daily struggle for commuters due to poor road infrastructure and unregulated traffic. The ongoing neglect is severely affecting the quality of life for thousands of residents who rely on this route every day.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Street Lights Off': Netizen Highlights Complete Darkness & Poor Road Condition On Lalbaug Flyover...

'Street Lights Off': Netizen Highlights Complete Darkness & Poor Road Condition On Lalbaug Flyover...

Indian Railways Announces 20 Puja Special Services And Extends LTT-Dhanbad, LTT-Raxaul, LTT-Saharsa...

Indian Railways Announces 20 Puja Special Services And Extends LTT-Dhanbad, LTT-Raxaul, LTT-Saharsa...

Shilpa's Bastian To Virat's One8 Commune: Popular Celebrity Restaurants In Mumbai You Must-Visit

Shilpa's Bastian To Virat's One8 Commune: Popular Celebrity Restaurants In Mumbai You Must-Visit

'Aaditya Thackeray Will Watch India-Pakistan Match In Burqa': Minister Nitish Rane's Jibe Amid...

'Aaditya Thackeray Will Watch India-Pakistan Match In Burqa': Minister Nitish Rane's Jibe Amid...

Attention Thanekars! Police Issue Traffic Advisory Amid Pothole Repairs On Ghodbunder Road;...

Attention Thanekars! Police Issue Traffic Advisory Amid Pothole Repairs On Ghodbunder Road;...