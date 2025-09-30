 'We Must Be Prepared': CDS General Anil Chauhan Calls For Preparedness Against Bio-Threats & Radio Contamination - Videos
ANIUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
CDS General Anil Chauhan | ANI

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday called for preparedness against bio-threats and radio contamination from nuclear weapons for the future.

Addressing the Scientific Session on the 100th Raising Day of the Military Nursing Service (MNS) at the Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantt., CDG Gen Chauhan said that bio-threats are likely to increase in the post-COVID pandemic era and called for defence preparedness against them.

CDS General Anil Chauhan's Statement

He said, "The world has been through a period of intense travels and tribulations during the COVID pandemic. Bio-threats, man-made, accidental or natural, are likely to increase in future." "Defence against such threats and treatment of infected persons require different treatment protocols. We must be prepared for this in future," he added.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for an undeterred India against nuclear threats, the CDS highlighted the need for training against radiological contamination.

"Post Operation Sindoor, our Prime Minister has said that India will not be deterred by nuclear blackmail. While the possibility of the use of nuclear weapons in our context is low, but it would be prudent to take this into our security calculus. Radiological contamination requires different protocols for treatment and must be part of our training," Gen Chauhan said.

He added, "Preparedness against nuclear threats contributes to a deterrence against its use. I think that's important." Gen Chauhan also lauded the efforts of the Military Nursing Service, which contributed to medical treatment under harsh conditions.

He also said that the nurses should receive emotional and psychological well-being.

Gen Chauhan said, "Military Nursing Service has completed 100 glorious years of selfless service to the nation. Whether in the frontline of conflicts, makeshift hospitals, aboard ships on seas or humanitarian missions, your dedication has brought comfort to the wounded, solace to the distressed and hope to the hopeless." "I firmly believe nurses are the heartbeat of healthcare, giving more than just care. They offer hope, comfort, and compassion when they are needed the most. We must also focus on those who heal, also need healing. Heartening to see that the scientific session is not only on critical expertise but also the emotional and psychological well-being of caregivers," he said.

Calling for a "jointness" among the Indian Armed Forces, he noted that MNS is the only service that promotes jointness.

"MNS is the only service that has organised to promote jointness. Nursing staff can be seamlessly transferred from an army establishment to the navy or the air force. We need to work towards jointness among the three services," he said.

The Military Nursing Service was established in 1926. Since then, it has grown into a robust and indispensable part of the Indian Armed Forces.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

