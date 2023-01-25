e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBBC Modi Documentary: Jamia to take action against students for disrupting peace, says VC Najma Akhtar

BBC Modi Documentary: Jamia to take action against students for disrupting peace, says VC Najma Akhtar

Students started protesting against the Jamia management after stopped the screening of the two-part BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday said that the university will take action against protesting students after violence erupted in the campus as the administration stopped the screening of BBC's controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Students started protesting against the Jamia management after they cut the electrity supply in the campus so that the screening of the two-part documentary cannot take place.

There was a massive ruckus outside the Jamia premises with student raising slogans against the college authorities. Four students have been detained by the Delhi police so far.

Read Also
Delhi: PFI students detained in Jamia University ahead of BBC documentary screening; security beefed...
article-image

Security has been beefed at Jamia following the protests. The situation remains tense.

"SFI (Students Federation of India) wants to disturb peace on campus; will never allow this behaviour.

"Jamia will take action against students, if necessary, for disrupting peace on campus," said Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar.

Read Also
Protests erupt as Jamia University refuses permission to screen BBC Modi documentary, 10 detained
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

BBC Modi Documentary: Jamia to take action against students for disrupting peace, says VC Najma...

BBC Modi Documentary: Jamia to take action against students for disrupting peace, says VC Najma...

Uttar Pradesh: Leaving behind life as beggars, 45 children to march in R-Day contingent in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh: Leaving behind life as beggars, 45 children to march in R-Day contingent in Lucknow

Chhattisgarh: Transgender personnel to take part in Republic Day parade in Jagdalpur

Chhattisgarh: Transgender personnel to take part in Republic Day parade in Jagdalpur

45th Jamnalal Bajaj National & International Awards – 2023 For Gandhian ‘Warriors’;...

45th Jamnalal Bajaj National & International Awards – 2023 For Gandhian ‘Warriors’;...

Delhi: Over 38 lakh students register for PM Modi's 'Pariksha pe Charcha'

Delhi: Over 38 lakh students register for PM Modi's 'Pariksha pe Charcha'