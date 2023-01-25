BBC Modi Documentary: Jamia to take action against students for disrupting peace, says VC Najma Akhtar

Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday said that the university will take action against protesting students after violence erupted in the campus as the administration stopped the screening of BBC's controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Students started protesting against the Jamia management after they cut the electrity supply in the campus so that the screening of the two-part documentary cannot take place.

There was a massive ruckus outside the Jamia premises with student raising slogans against the college authorities. Four students have been detained by the Delhi police so far.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Security has been beefed at Jamia following the protests. The situation remains tense.

"SFI (Students Federation of India) wants to disturb peace on campus; will never allow this behaviour.

"Jamia will take action against students, if necessary, for disrupting peace on campus," said Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar.

Read Also Protests erupt as Jamia University refuses permission to screen BBC Modi documentary, 10 detained

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)