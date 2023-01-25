Jamia University refuses permission to screen BBC Modi documentary; 4 students detained by Delhi Police

After JNU, BBC Modi Documentary to be shown at Jamia University today at 6 |

Amid the high voltage drama over the BBC Modi Documentary screening controversy at JNU, the students at Jamia University wanted to screen the documentary in the university, however, the university has denied permission for the screening to be conducted today at 6 p.m.

"Four students have been detained for allegedly creating a ruckus outside Jamia Milia Islamia University over the screening of the BBC documentary today," Delhi Police

Chaos at JNU after power cut, minutes before documentary screening

The power connection to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus was abruptly cut down minutes before the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Modi, said several students taking to Twitter Tuesday night. The students also claimed that the stones were hurled at them on the campus, and a complaint to the police has been made in this regard.

As per reports, the internet connection to the offices of student union leaders was also disrupted.

Students protested alleging stones were pelted during the screening

The JNU students protested outside a police station in Vasant Kunj after they marched there, claiming stones were pelted during the screening of a banned BBC documentary on PM Modi.

"We filed a complaint, and police assured us they'll be immediately looking into the incident. We gave the name & details of all the persons involved. As of now, we're calling off the protest. We'll also file a complaint at the JNU Proctor office," JNUSU President

The Delhi police, however, clarified that no FIR has been filed yet.

Controversy surrounding BBC documentary

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) recently ran a two-part series criticising PM Modi's term in office as Gujarat's Chief Minister during the riots of 2002.

On Friday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued directions to YouTube and Twitter to block the multiple videos of the first episode and the posts containing its links. The social media platforms have complied with the demand, according to reports.

