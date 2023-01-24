Power cut in JNU campus minutes before screening of controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi

Twitter/AmitPandey

The power connection to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus was abruptly cut down minutes before the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Modi, said several students taking to Twitter Tuesday night.

Some also said that internet connection to the offices of Students Union leaders was also disrupted.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has organised a screening of the documentary inside the premises.

However, JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh was seen distributing QR codes to students gathered at the venue so that they could watch the documentary on their phone.

JNU administration had cancelled the event

Earlier in the day, the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration had cancelled the screening saying they were concerned that it "may disturb the peace and harmony" in the campus.

"It has come to the notice of the administration that a group of students have in the name of JNUSU released a pamphlet for screening a documentary "India: The Modi Question" scheduled for 24th January 2023 at 9:00 pm in Teflas.

"No prior permission for this event has been taken from the JNU Administration. This is to emphasize that such an unauthorised activity may disturb peace and harmony of the University Campus.

"The concerned students or individuals are firmly advised to cancel the proposed programme immediately, failing which strict disciplinary action may be initiated as per the University rules," read the advisory issued by the college administration.

