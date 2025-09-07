 Muzaffarnagar Shock: Father Allegedly Strangles 20-Year-Old Daughter To Death For Opposing Forced Marriage
Muzaffarnagar Shock: Father Allegedly Strangles 20-Year-Old Daughter To Death For Opposing Forced Marriage

Muzaffarnagar Shock: Father Allegedly Strangles 20-Year-Old Daughter To Death For Opposing Forced Marriage

Circle Officer (city) Siddharth K Misra on Sunday told reporters that police have registered a case of murder against Gayyur (48) and arrested him on Saturday night.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 12:16 PM IST
article-image
A 20-year-old woman was allegedly strangulated to death by her father here after she opposed her marriage to a man against her wishes. | Representative Image

Muzaffarnagar: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly strangulated to death by her father here after she opposed her marriage to a man against her wishes, police said on Sunday.

The accused Gayyur then himself reached the police station on Saturday and informed police about the crime.

Circle Officer (city) Siddharth K Misra on Sunday told reporters that police have registered a case of murder against Gayyur (48) and arrested him on Saturday night.

The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem.

Locals claimed that the girl wanted to marry another man but her parents was opposed to it and fixed her match with someone else.

