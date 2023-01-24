Modi Documentary: Congress leader AK Antony's son Anil says Indians 'setting a dangerous precedence' by supporting BBC

BBC defends its documentary, says ‘Modi series rigorously researched’ | File pic

Congress leader Anil K Antony on Tuesday slammed the British Broadcast Company (BBC) for airing the controversial documentary on the 2002 Gujarat Riots and also said that those supporting the BBC in India are "setting a dangerous precedent".

The BBC's two-part documentary, 'India: The Modi Question', has triggered a massive uproar in India for allegedly showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poor light against the backdrop of the riots.

The Indian government has reportedly pulled down all post on Twitter and links on YouTube related to the documentary.

Criticising the BBC, Anil said that placing the views of the British broadcaster over Indian institutions would "undermine" the country's sovereignty.

“Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in India placing views of BBC, a UK-state sponsored channel with a long history of prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over Indian institutions, is setting a dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty,” Anil, who is the son of former Kerala CM AK Antony, tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Anil Antony had handled the digital communications of the Congress party's Kerala unit till recently.

His remarks come at a time when various wings of the state Congress have announced that the screening of the documentary on the Gujarat riots, when Modi was that state's chief minister, will be done in the state.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)