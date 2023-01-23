e-Paper Get App
JNU cancels screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi as it 'may disturb peace in the University'

The "unauthorised" screening of 'India: The Modi Question' was scheduled for January 24 by a group of JNU students.

Monday, January 23, 2023
article-image
BBC defends its documentary, says ‘Modi series rigorously researched’ | File pic
The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday cancelled the screening of BBC's controversial documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots as authorities are concerned that it "may disturb the peace and harmony" in the campus.

"It has come to the notice of the administration that a group of students have in the name of JNUSU released a pamphlet for screening a documentary "India: The Modi Question" scheduled for 24th January 2023 at 9:00 pm in Teflas.

JNU's decision to stop the screening comes a day after the University of Hyderabad (UoH) showed the first episode of the documentary to nearly 200 students on campus.

Controversy surrounding BBC documentary

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) recently ran a two-part series criticising PM Modi's term in office as Gujarat's Chief Minister during the riots of 2002.

On Friday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued directions to YouTube and Twitter to block the multiple videos of the first episode and the posts containing its links. The social media platforms have complied with the demand, according to reports.

