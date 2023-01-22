Modi BBC Documentary: BAR Association writes to Amit Shah seeking 'international conspiracy angle' in probe

BBC defends its documentary, says ‘Modi series rigorously researched’ | File pic

The All India Bar Association (AIBA) on Sunday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking a probe into the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The two-part series titled 'India: The Modi Question' has been in the news for its controversial content and depiction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Centre has allegedly blocked all tweets and posts on YouTube sharing the link for the documentary.

The BAR association has now urged the Centre to probe the international conspiracy angle in the documentary.

"This so-called documentary has nothing new to show or speak of. Much of its contents had been thoroughly circulated and discussed in public, considered and rejected by various courts, including the Supreme Court of India.

"The 20-year-old Gujarat riot has several layers to it, but this BBC tries to have a linear narrative and quite maliciously tries to pin down our Prime Minister and the nation itself on the mat," AIBA said in its letter to Shah.

"AIBA feels just because it has not cut ice with the general public and India at large, the mischievous attempt of the BBC to foment trouble in India, should be viewed seriously by the Government of India, and a probe should be ordered into the international conspiracy angle," it said.

Retired Judges slam BBC

Meanwhile, more than 300 distinguished Indians, including retired judges, bureaucrats, and military veterans, signed a statement criticising the British national broadcaster for its "unrelenting hostility" toward India and its leader in response to the BBC's documentary on PM Modi.

Eminent Indians signed the letter criticising the BBC series, which they claim is "based on deluded and obviously slanted reporting" and presumes to call into question the entire foundation of India's existence as an independent, democratic country, which has existed for 75 years.

