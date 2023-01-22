'India: The Modi Question': AMU VC Tariq Mansoor slams BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat Riots; praises Modi

AMU VC Tariq Mansoor |

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor has slammed the BBC documentary on PM Modi, which explores his alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Mansoor, in an op-ed in the Indian Express, urged the BBC to shed its "white media's burden", as the horrors of imperialism are there for everyone to see.

"BBC series 'The Modi Question' gets it wrong. Indian Muslims want to move on from the past, we do not live there anymore," Mansoor states in the oped.

Calling the documentary "unwanted and unsubstantiated commentary," Mansoor defends Modi by stating that the PM is not a question but is the answer that is "undoing many of the injustices done against us."

BBC's documentary links blocked in India

The BBC documentary, which has been labeled as biased reportage by the VC, has been ordered to be blocked on Twitter and Youtube by the Centre, according to a report by the NDTV.

According to sources, the ministry asked Twitter to block over 50 tweets concerning the BBC documentary.

