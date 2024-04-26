 UPSC Announces Revised 2024 Calendar: IAS Exam Set For June 16
As per the latest notice, the UPSC Prelims exam is scheduled for June 16. Candidates who have been eagerly awaiting the calendar can now access it below to stay informed about the UPSC examinations that are scheduled throughout the year.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
article-image
File Photo

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently released a revised exam calendar on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Due to the general elections in the country, the exam dates for some of the major examinations had to be postponed. This includes the UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE), which was originally scheduled for May 26 but will now be conducted on June 16. Candidates can find a list of exams that have been released by the UPSC in this article.

The UPSC Calendar 2024 is a valuable resource for candidates who are preparing for these examinations. It provides important details regarding the Union Public Service Commission's upcoming examinations and recruiting tests.

UPSC Revised Calendar 2024

Revised Calendar 2024

Revised Calendar 2024 |

article-image

The calendar shows the dates of notice, application start and end date, and exam date almost for every exam in 2024. Interested candidates can view the UPSC Calendar 2024 PDF by visiting the Union Public Service Commission's official website or clicking on the following link.

PDF Download

