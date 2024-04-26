Private Schools Hiking Fee Without Prior Approvals: Delhi Parents Association

New Delhi: A parents association on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Delhi government's education department, alleging that private schools built on government land were hiking fee without prior approvals.

The Delhi Parents Association (DPA) claimed in its complaint that the private schools have been hiking fee substantially. "The fee has been hiked by certain schools by 94 per cent since 2015 without any authorisation," said DPA president Aparajita Gautam in the statement.

The DPA demanded immediate action over fee hike in an unathorised manner and refunds for extra money charged from the parents, he added.

The association also highlighted various grievances such as lack of transparency in fee structures and fee hike in an unauthorised manner, the statement said.