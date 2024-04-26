 Private Schools Hiking Fee Without Prior Approvals: Delhi Parents Association
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPrivate Schools Hiking Fee Without Prior Approvals: Delhi Parents Association

Private Schools Hiking Fee Without Prior Approvals: Delhi Parents Association

A parents association on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Delhi government's education department, alleging that private schools built on government land were hiking fee without prior approvals.

PTIUpdated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
article-image

New Delhi: A parents association on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Delhi government's education department, alleging that private schools built on government land were hiking fee without prior approvals.

The Delhi Parents Association (DPA) claimed in its complaint that the private schools have been hiking fee substantially. "The fee has been hiked by certain schools by 94 per cent since 2015 without any authorisation," said DPA president Aparajita Gautam in the statement.

The DPA demanded immediate action over fee hike in an unathorised manner and refunds for extra money charged from the parents, he added.

The association also highlighted various grievances such as lack of transparency in fee structures and fee hike in an unauthorised manner, the statement said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPSC Announces Revised 2024 Calendar: IAS Exam Set For June 16

UPSC Announces Revised 2024 Calendar: IAS Exam Set For June 16

Private Schools Hiking Fee Without Prior Approvals: Delhi Parents Association

Private Schools Hiking Fee Without Prior Approvals: Delhi Parents Association

Nagaland Board Result 2024: NBSE Class 10, 12 Results Releasing Soon At nbsenl.edu.in

Nagaland Board Result 2024: NBSE Class 10, 12 Results Releasing Soon At nbsenl.edu.in

CISCE Appoints Former CBSE Secretary Dr Joseph Emmanuel As New CEO

CISCE Appoints Former CBSE Secretary Dr Joseph Emmanuel As New CEO

Mumbai News: Wardha University Registrar Faces Contempt Case For Barring Student From Campus

Mumbai News: Wardha University Registrar Faces Contempt Case For Barring Student From Campus