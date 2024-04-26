Nagaland Board Result 2024: NBSE Class 10, 12 Results Releasing Soon At nbsenl.edu.in

Representative Image

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is set to declare the results of class 10th and 12th board exams 2024 on April 26, 2024, in the afternoon. The official websites nbsenl.edu.in and nbse.nic.in will host the result. To qualify, the candidates must score at least 33 marks in each subject and overall.

The class 10th exams were conducted from February 13 to 23, and the class 12th exams were held from February 12 to March 6. The exams started at 9 am and lasted until noon. The class 12th students were divided into three streams, with 14,167 students in Arts, 949 in Commerce, and 2,521 in Science. Over 60,000 students appeared for the Nagaland board exams 2024 for classes 10 and 12 across 68 centres.

Here are the steps to check the Nagaland board result 2024:

1. Go to the official website of NBSE, nbsenl.edu.in or nbse.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the “Exam Results” option.

3. Click on the Nagaland board 10th or 12th result 2024 link.

4. Enter the required details such as your roll number, and submit.

5. The NBSE result will appear on the screen.

6. Download and print it for future reference.

After getting the result, students must check all the details mentioned on it, including name, personal details, name of school, name of the board, marks obtained in each subject, total marks, division/grades, and pass/fail status. If there is any discrepancy, report it to the board authorities immediately.

The mark sheet received online will be provisional, and students will have to take original and valid mark sheets from their respective school authorities. The Nagaland Board will provide the Centre Supervisors with the result documents between May 3 and May 6, and the Centre Superintendent will distribute them to the schools under their jurisdiction.

If students are dissatisfied with their Nagaland class 10 or class 12 board results 2024, they may request re-totaling and, if necessary, can seek a photocopy of their answer papers.