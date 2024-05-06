HP Board Class 10 Result Likely To Be Out Tomorrow | Photo Credit: Pixabay

As per reports, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) will declare the Class 10 results for the 2024 board exams tomorrow morning after a press conference.

The official website to check HPBoSE matric exam result is hpbose.org.

The HPBoSE Class 10 board exams were conducted between March 2 and 21. Nearly one lakh students had given the exam.

Students who are unsatisfied with their answer sheets will get their answer sheets re-evaluated or re-checked, by depositing fees of Rs 400 and Rs 300 respectively. The fees, however, can be changed according to the guidelines of the Board. The dates for this process will be announced shortly after the result declaration.

How to check results?

To check the result via SMS students should follow the given format:

Type HP10-digit exam (roll number) and send it to 56263.

In case students are unable to access the internet in their area, or if the websites crash due to huge traffic, they can also check their scorecards via SMS.

Last year, the Class 10 exams were held between March 11 and 31 and the result was declared on May 25. The overall pass percentage last year was 89.7 per cent.

HP Board Class 12 Results Already Declared

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on April 29 had declared the class 12 results.

Kamakshi Sharma and Chhaya Chauhan became the state toppers with 494 marks and a percentage of 98.8 per cent.

As per reports, nearly 85,000 Class 12 students appeared for the exam. The overall pass percentage recorded is 73.76%.